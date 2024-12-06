Manchester United have no fear that Amad Diallo will look to leave, as the winger dreams of becoming a star at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United are under a new tenure with Ruben Amorim taking the reins and trying to get the club back on track. His side have seen some real positives since his arrival and some of the younger players are every excited about the future under the Portuguese coach.

One who is thriving is Diallo, who is seen by the club as a real talent for the future and someone who they hope to keep around for as long as possible.

There are ongoing contract talks as they hope to extend and sources have given an update as to the thoughts of the winger.

There are some reports that United could lose Diallo due to the fact he can officially speak with clubs in January over a Bosman move.

However, sources have reiterated that the Ivory Coast international has hopes to stay United and become a key figure in taking the club back to the top.

Diallo adores the club and has always dreamt of being a star at Old Trafford, even when he out on loan at other clubs in the past.

In 2022, he was on loan at Rangers and it was made clear even back then his aim was to get back to Manchester and be in the United starting lineup.

He is now playing a key role and has never been happier according to sources. Diallo has also been given great encouragement by Amorim, who hopes to use him and help him become one of the most effective players in the division.

There is a real willingness from both sides to get a new deal over the line and sources say unless anything out of the blue happens, they can’t see anything other than a deal being agreed.

Talks will continue and there is no panic at United over the future of the talented 22-year-old.

Man Utd round-up: Real Madrid raid possible

It’s possible that United could be raided for Diogo Dalot by European giants Real Madrid, as it’s reported they’re willing to lodge a £45million (€54.3m/$57.4m) bid for him.

They could also lose youngster Toby Collyer on loan, with former interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy eager to take him to Leicester in January.

Meanwhile, amid United’s pursuit of elite forward Viktor Gyokeres, it’s believed they could wait until the summer to get him, which lines up with Amorim’s lack of desire to raid his former side Sporting CP in January.

However, it’s believed another big target, Alphonso Davies, could be off the table, as he’s nearing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

