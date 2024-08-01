Man Utd backed to sign potential ‘superstar’ amid perfect Bruno Fernandes update

Manchester United transfer target Matthijs de Ligt has been labelled a possible ‘superstar’, even if his Bayern Munich spell has not quite gone to plan, while there has been a big update on the future of Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd have already brought in one new centre-back this summer, as they beat Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille. Even before Yoro’s injury in pre-season, Man Utd were tipped to bring in another central defender, with targets such as Jarrad Branthwaite and De Ligt on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s radar.

Man Utd recently entered talks with both De Ligt’s camp and Bayern for the Dutch star. Ratcliffe quickly managed to forge an agreement on personal terms with De Ligt, but a deal with Bayern has proven far harder to strike.

The Bundesliga giants want €50million (£42m) outright before selling their player, but Ratcliffe and Man Utd will not go that high.

Man Utd only want to pay an initial £34m for De Ligt, though they could get closer to Bayern’s £42m demands by including extra add-ons.

The 24-year-old, for his part, is keen on moving to Old Trafford as he would like to work with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag once again.

Now, former Man Utd striker Michael Owen has discussed the club’s concrete interest in De Ligt.

“Manchester United were probably light at the back last season and Jonny Evans played more games than any other centre-half, which just shows you that they need to strengthen in that position given his age as well as Raphael Varane leaving and injury problems for Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire,” he said.

Man Utd latest: De Ligt verdict amid Fernandes update

“You would say that United probably need to sign a centre-half, absolutely. A couple of years ago you would’ve thought that De Ligt was going to be an absolute superstar.

“He stuttered a little bit, but I do think Manchester United will be in the market for at least one centre-half this summer.”

While De Ligt is aiming to join Man Utd this summer, club captain Fernandes has been tipped to leave in a shock transfer.

Reports have claimed that Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are the only players considered untouchable at Man Utd, putting Fernandes’ future in doubt amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

However, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has revealed that the Portuguese playmaker is determined to stay at Man Utd, no matter what bids may come in.

“With Bruno, there were so many stories about him and the potential of him leaving,” she said.

“There was all the speculation, but never for one second did I think Bruno Fernandes was leaving Manchester United, because when you speak to him and when you spend time with him, you understand how much this club means to him.

“He actually wears this club, like it’s on him all the time. He assumes so much responsibility. Now he gets grief sometimes because he can get frustrated on the pitch, and it becomes quite visible.

“And that’s fair enough. I think that’s an understandable criticism. It’s the right kind of criticism. But he genuinely cares about this club, loves this club.”

