Man Utd to battle Real Madrid for Ligue 1 star who will ‘absolutely’ secure top summer move

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been named as potential suitors for Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with one pundit backing him to ‘play for a big club’ soon.

Man Utd overhauled their keeper options last summer by allowing long-term No 1 David de Gea to leave and replacing him with Andre Onana. The latter arrived from Inter Milan in a £47million deal, while Altay Bayindir also moved to Old Trafford to provide backup for Onana.

Former Ajax star Onana has had an eventful debut season at Man Utd. He has impressed both Erik ten Hag and the club’s supporters with his ability to intelligently play out from the back, while also making several poor mistakes which have led to opposition goals.

Onana’s unconvincing performances have led to rumours new Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe might look to replace the 27-year-old this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a sensational move for Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

But now a new option has appeared. Ex-Poland international Ludovic Obraniak has tipped compatriot Marcin Bulka to pick up interest from both Man Utd and La Liga titans Real Madrid.

Bulka is a 24-year-old keeper who spent time at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before landing at Nice – initially on loan – in August 2021.

Nice captured Bulka permanently in summer 2022 and he is now their first-choice keeper, having made 30 appearances so far this term.

Earlier this week, reports in Poland claimed that Man Utd have submitted a €40m (£34m) offer to sign the Ligue 1 star. Presumably, the links have emerged as a result of Ratcliffe also owning Bulka’s club Nice.

Man Utd to rival Real Madrid for Nice player?

In a recent interview with the Polish press, Obraniak was asked whether Bulka has the ability to move to a top European club. He replied (via Sport Witness): “I think that is exactly what will happen.

“Several big clubs will be looking for a goalkeeper. Manchester United will, in my opinion, try to find someone [as a replacement] for Onana, and also Real Madrid might go to the market for a goalkeeper after another [Thibaut] Courtois injury.”

When pressed further on Man Utd or Madrid potentially swooping for Bulka, Obraniak added: “Absolutely. In my opinion, he’s a player who sooner or later will play for a big club.”

Bulka is not the only Nice star who has been tipped to swap France for Manchester. His team-mate Jean-Clair Todibo has been earmarked as a potential solution to Man Utd’s centre-back problems.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano handed Man Utd a boost by revealing that Todibo can now be signed for a lower sum of £40m.

Should Bulka surprisingly end up joining Man Utd, then he would be delighted if the club captured Todibo as well, as the duo have struck up a good partnership.

