Man Utd battling giant duo Real Madrid, Barcelona for ‘outstanding’ right-back one club can’t afford

Vanderson is eanted by each of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester United reportedly have Real Madrid and Barcelona for company in their hunt for ‘outstanding’ Monaco right-back Vanderson.

United are being tipped to spend big in the first window under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s watch. He’s vowed to take the Red Devils back to the top, and that he has full footballing control means he’ll be able to make some huge moves.

As such, United have been linked with players in essentially every position.

Given they’re currently sixth in the Premier League, improvements could conceivably be made in each area of the pitch.

One which is constantly tipped for improvement is the right-back spot – that’s despite the fact Diogo Dalot has played more minutes than all but two United stars this season.

Big names such as Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, given the ‘growing’ chances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving.

Vanderson has also appeared on that list a number of times over the past year.

The Monaco man, however, is also reportedly a target of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

DON’T MISS: Nine Man Utd players who currently earn more than Erik ten Hag, including star he’s banished

Man Utd face big-club battle for Vanderson

Multiple reports have detailed the La Liga giants’ interest, and that has been supported by Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet states the ‘outstanding’ right-back has ‘caught the attention’ of the clubs.

As such, each of them could ‘consider’ making a move for him in the coming months.

It’s said Barcelona have ‘unexpectedly’ found themselves with some big rivals for the signing of their target.

He was one of their top targets in the 2023 summer, but their financial issues meant they could not afford him, so they looked to delay the move until the upcoming window.

But they might have left it too late, with two huge clubs rivalling them, and United particularly looking to spend big to turn the fortunes of their side around.

‘Great opportunity’ for Vanderson

The report details how a move to one of Europe’s elite would be a ‘great opportunity’ for Vanderson. Indeed, the Brazilian is 22 years old, and has proven himself a very useful asset of Monaco, and seemingly one deserving of a big move.

That said, after 78 games for the Ligue 1 outfit so far, it’s reported there is ‘uncertainty’ over whether the third-placed side ‘would be willing to allow’ their star to leave.

That’s as he’s now seen as ‘one of the best full-backs’ in the league.

But with that tag will surely come a decent asking price, and that could be one United and Real can afford to pay.

READ MORE: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings