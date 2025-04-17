Manchester United have reportedly joined a number of top European sides who are keeping close tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos ahead of the summer transfer window, with initial contact already made.

There are expected to be major changes to the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford this summer amid uncertainty over Andre Onana and also his deputy Altay Bayindir, with both shot-stoppers proven to be error-prone – as has been fully on show in recent weeks.

Onana was culpable for both goals United conceded in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Lyon last week, with the 29-year-old subsequently dropped for the Premier League defeat to Newcastle last weekend as a result.

Bayindir was given the chance to prove his credentials in the game at St James’ Park but ended up fluffing his lines, as he conceded four goals from six shots on target and was at fault for the home side’s final strike on an embarrassing afternoon for Ruben Amorim’s men.

However, the Man Utd boss has confirmed that Onana will return leg in Europe against Lyon on Thursday night, although that has not stopped the noise around an expected an exit and over who could replace the Cameroon international.

Several names are already being thrown around, including the likes of Burnley’s James Trafford and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, while TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has put the record straight on reported interest in Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale.

But it’s outstanding Frankfurt star Santos who now appears to have emerged as a top target for the Red Devils, a player they are said to have initially tracked last summer.

Santos, 23, is being heavily tipped to become the successor to Ederson and Alisson in the Brazil national team set-up, such is the buzz surrounding his progress in Germany this season.

Man Utd move for Santos already in the works

According to Sport Bild, United have already taken a big first step towards trying to strike a deal for the talented stopper, having already made an enquiry for him as they look to potentially get a deal over the line.

According to the German news outlet, “all of Europe’s top clubs” have Santos on their radar, with his incredible performance at Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League last week fully showcasing his talents.

Indeed, it’s reported that Spurs technical director Johan Lange asked about his availability after that game, but he was not alone as United’s new director of recruitment Christopher Vivell also spoke to Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche about Santos’s ‘future plans’.

Sport Bild adds that any club who wants to try and snap up the player will face a fee in excess of €60million (£51m / $68m to secure his services though, with Frankfurt not actively looking to offload him.

Santos made an immediate impact on his debut, coming off the bench at half-time to replace the injured Kevin Trapp during Frankfurt’s win over Wolfsburg in September last year and has gone to make 13 appearances this season.

After his performance in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham last Thursday, German football legend Lothar Matthäus branded his saves “world-class” as he prepares to face the same opponents in the return leg.

It just remains to be seen whether United will intensify their pursuit of Santos or be potentially put off by the hefty price tag Frankfurt are demanding.

Who is Kaua Santos?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Kaua Santos developed in the Flamengo academy – where he captained the U20s – but has spent his entire senior career so far with Eintracht Frankfurt.

He was 20 years old when he moved to Germany and initially played for Eintracht’s reserve team before making his first-team debut in September 2024 as a substitute for the injured Kevin Trapp.

“He gives off such an aura of calm and comes out well for crosses,” said the club’s sporting director Markus Krosche afterwards. “It was a very good performance for a first game. He has a Brazilian self-confidence that radiates from him.”

Santos kept his first clean sheet on just his second appearance the following week, starting for the first time.

And in one appearance against Bayern Munich in October, he made a total of 10 saves.

But it’s not just the shot-stopping this modern keeper stands out for. Highlighting another Brazilian he models his game on, Santos has explained: “I’ve always liked Ederson, because he has that characteristic of playing with his feet. I play with my feet and with my speed.

“Big goalkeepers are usually slow, but in my case, it’s different. Having worked a lot on this, I consider myself a fast goalkeeper.”

As he mentioned, Santos has an imposing frame, standing at 6’4. He even played a bit as a striker in his youth career, before committing to a career between the sticks.

And he has been making a good impression whenever he has got a chance, such as in the first leg of Eintracht’s Europa League quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Labelled as ‘very courageous’ by his head coach Dino Toppmoller, his teammate and former Leeds United defender Robin Koch has enthused that Santos has “got a bit of something special.”

At the time of writing, he ranks in the 98th percentile of Bundesliga goalkeepers for saves per 90 minutes and for percentage of crosses stopped, the 91st for post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed, and 87th for save percentage.

Being in the 94th percentile for defensive actions outside the box highlights his confidence at commanding not just his area, but the whole defensive third to protect his team too.

His aforementioned competitor at Frankfurt, Trapp, turns 35 in July and will be entering the final year of his contract. The chance could be there for Santos to overtake him permanently, but he could just as easily attract interest from elsewhere too.