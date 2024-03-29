Man Utd to ‘bite Tottenham hand off’ with stunning move for star defender as Ratcliffe makes waves

Manchester United will look to sign Micky van de Ven if the opportunity arises

Manchester United would reportedly ‘bite Tottenham hand off’ for Micky van de Ven, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side are among ‘Europe’s biggest clubs’ going after the star centre-back.

Van de Ven has become a crucial member of the Spurs side since signing in the summer. Last season, the north London outfit shipped 63 league goals during a woeful season in which they finished eighth.

After 10 games this term, with the Dutchman not missing a minute, they were top of the league, and had conceded less than a goal a game.

But in the 11th match of the season, Van de Ven was injured – Tottenham lost against Chelsea in that fixture, as well as the next two, against Wolves and Aston Villa.

As soon as the defender returned to the side in January, Spurs went unbeaten for four games, and in the span of seven, they won four and lost just one.

Van de Ven has clearly been a big factor in the fortunes of the side changing, but it’s not only Tottenham that have identified that.

According to Tottenham News, Manchester United are eager to snap him up.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first summer at the helm is being tipped to be a big one, and a move for one of their rivals’ best players would certainly make a tremor.

Man Utd eager for Van de Ven

Indeed, it’s said that the defender has attracted the attention of ‘some of Europe’s biggest clubs’.

United are one of those, and it’s believed they would ‘bite Tottenham’s hand off’ for Van de Ven.

That is if the opportunity presented itself, so the logistics would have to be right.

United will have to ship some players out before they can make any big splashes, and after Van de Ven cost £43million just under a year ago and has improved his game in the Premier League, he will come at a premium.

That’s even more true given Tottenham would be selling to a direct rival – something they essentially refused to do with Harry Kane last summer – and that Daniel Levy is known for his hard bargaining stance on transfers, United could be forced to part with a huge fee.

United is not a step up… yet

At the moment, with Spurs fifth – they surely would be higher without ample injury troubles this season – and United six points below them in sixth, staying in north London is the best course of action.

That said, Ratcliffe appears very ambitious to return United to their perch at the top of the European game, and players like Van de Ven joining the project can help with that.

With just a few more quality signings, the Red Devils could leapfrog Tottenham and romp up the table.

It’s a transfer that could pay off not too far in the future, though it would make a lot of sense if Van de Ven wanted to stick it out in north London. It remains to be seen which of those come true.

