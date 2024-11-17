Harry Amass will be blocked from exiting United, while they are tracking Alphonso Davies

Manchester United will reportedly prevent Aston Villa from signing left-back Harry Amass in January, as they don’t want to see a bright academy player leave for within the Premier League.

Amass is yet to feature for United’s senior side, but the 17-year-old has been tipped for an elevated role under Ruben Amorim. At the back end of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, it was suggested with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out, Amass could be given a chance.

And though he wasn’t with Amorim favouring a system involving wing-backs, it seems Amass could be a vital asset.

But that will not be the case if Aston Villa land him, after TEAMtalk sources stated the Villans have been keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential move.

That move is not one United have any interest in allowing to happen, though, as per Football Insider.

The report states they are expected to prevent Amass from leaving the club amid Villa interest, with the Red Devils not willing to see one of their brightest academy products join another Premier League club.

It’s believed United see Amass as a player with huge potential, and therefore they’d have to be offered a huge sum to consider letting him go.

DON’T MISS: Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

United want world-class left-back

United’s desire not to see Amass leave comes amid their desire to land a world-class left back.

They have been heavily linked with Alphonso Davies of late, with a report suggesting he could be offered a £10million signing-on fee and wages of £240,000 per week, as per his request.

It has also recently been denied by Davies’ agent that he has agreed a deal with Real Madrid, despite reports stating they expect him to be their player next season.

As such, it seems United are likely to continue their push, and it could well keep Amass sidelined if the star left-back is signed.

Man Utd round-up: Striker moves in offing

At the top end of the pitch, United have been linked with a number of strikers – Viktor Gyokeres being one of late. The Sporting CP striker has revealed he is not thinking about the potential of linking up with his former boss Amorim at Old Trafford.

It is believed that United’s attention is moving towards Victor Osimhen, with Joshua Zirkzee potentially offered up as a makeweight.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has offered Amorim good luck at United, suggesting he is the coach the club “needs” after he was critical of former boss Ten Hag, who the striker had a spat with, ending in him leaving the club.

And the new manager has confirmed his coaching staff at Old Trafford, with Carlos Fernandes, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital and former Liverpool and Arsenal man Paulo Barreira all joining from Sporting.

Amass a rising star

Harry Amass’ stats at youth level for Man Utd

By Samuel Bannister

Amass has been progressing beyond his years at Man Utd since joining their youth academy.

He originally played for their U18s last season, starting at 16, and this term he has stepped up to U21 level despite still only being 17.

The fact he is mixing it with players up to four years his senior is promising in terms of symbolising the speed of his development, while he has also played against senior sides such as Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy for the Man Utd U21s.

It might not be too long before he warrants a first-team call up, especially considering Man Utd’s problems with injuries in his position.

In fact, back in April he was named on the bench for the first time by Ten Hag, without coming on – but it was another key landmark for his development and progress.

Something similar happened when he was at Watford, making the bench at 15 years of age but remaining an unused sub. Clearly, though, there is a belief he can strive towards more senior call ups, after which he will hope to hold his own at the top level.