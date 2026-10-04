Man Utd can blow Spanish side away to sign midfielder as price set for Red Devils star

United could blow a Spanish side out of the water for a star

Manchester United could put a midfielder’s stay in Spain in serious danger, while the club are said to have set the price for one of their stars to depart.

United landed three new midfielders in the summer but continue to be linked with more. Indeed, they signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

It’s already been pointed out that they can’t all play at once, with Kobbie Mainoo also in the mix, and that’s before Baleba has made his first competitive appearance.

Man Utd tracking Youssouf Fofana

And yet, it’s reported United have watched Sevilla loanee Youssouf Fofana play both home and away this season.

The Spanish side are only paying a small portion of the Frenchman’s salary during his loan from AC Milan, and being able to cover all of it is said to be ‘unattainable’ for them.

It’s also believed they’d not be able to sign Fofana permanently at the end of his current period at the club before making a ‘major prior sale.’

With that said, there is a suggestion that the financial might of a Premier League giant like United would blow them away if they came knocking.

READ MORE: Brazilian media react to Andrey Santos display vs India as Man Utd transfer already going sour

Benjamin Sesko named

Meanwhile, there’s been speculation over the future of Benjamin Sesko, with the United striker linked with Barcelona and Juventus.

According to a report, the Red Devils will ask for €75million (£64m) to sell the attacker.

That’s below what they paid for the Slovenian in the summer of 2025.

The report does not state whether either of the interested sides would be willing to pay the price demanded for Sesko.

Man Utd still linked with Igor Matanovic

Also in the striker position, United continue to be linked with Igor Matanovic after reports in recent months, with Caught Offside stating he’s being discussed internally at Old Trafford.

Alongside United, there’s interest in Matanovic from Arsenal and Chelsea, who have both watched the 6ft 5in Freiburg striker this season.

He is now valued at £50million, after it was suggested he’d have commanded a fee closer to £30million in the summer.

A source reportedly told the outlet: “Matanovic looks like someone who’s really ready to explode this season. He’s 23 now, entering his prime, and he knows clubs have been looking at him. He’d be open to moving to England if the offers come in.”

Freiburg are not expected to stand in the way of a move if their demands are met.