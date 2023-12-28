Man Utd braced for big offer for talented attacking midfielder who made Prem debut in Boxing Day win

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up a big offer for a promising Manchester United academy star in the January transfer window.

There are set to be big changes coming at Old Trafford after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake was agreed just before Christmas, with incomings and outgoings on the cards.

And one player who could be on his way out of the club is young attacking midfielder Dan Gore.

The German giants have shared a long-term interest in the 19-year-old and are prepared to enquire about his availability in January, according to Football Insider.

They report that Dortmund’s recruitment team are keen on making Gore their next target by submitting a ‘big bid’ for him next summer, if a January deal cannot be reached.

The Bundesliga side’s recent transfer policy has included trying to attract some top young talent from English clubs, having done so with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Indeed, they recouped around £160million for the pair when offloading them to United and Real Madrid respectively.

In terms of Gore, he has stood out in United‘s academy since 2018, having been signed from Lancashire rivals Burnley, and he was voted United reserve team Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.

Gore makes United Premier League bow in Villa win

Gore made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils on Boxing Day when he came on late in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa as a late substitute for veteran Dane Christian Eriksen.

He has also been sat on the bench multiple times this season, including in the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich earlier this season.

A Christmas gift that was earned, not given 🎁❤️ We're proud of Dan Gore's #PL debut in our Boxing Day victory ⬇️#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 28, 2023

The teenager has also represented England at Under-18s level earlier in his career and is expected to progress to a successful career, although that now appears not to be at Old Trafford.

United are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, buoyed by their incredible comeback win over Villa last time out.

