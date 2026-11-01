Man Utd fired telling Bruno Fernandes sale warning – ‘No way’

Manchester United have been warned about plans to sell Bruno Fernandes, having been told it’s best for both parties to go their separate ways.

There’s been a fracture in the relationship between Fernandes and the club of late. His questioning of the tactics of Michael Carrick after United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League was something of a bombshell.

He was dropped for the following game, which the Red Devils lost, and they’ve been beaten once more since.

Fernandes is said to be willing to work with Carrick, though how long the manager will last at Old Trafford remains to be seen.

The production of the entire United side has been poor of late, and that includes the captain.

Amid a suggestion he could be sold, Stan Collymore has warned the club they might not find many willing suitors for a high price.

He told talkSPORT: “How many Manchester United players do you think you would get £60million for? Let’s just use that as a price tag. How many from Old Trafford would you buy for that?

“Carlos Baleba has just come for £70m, so it is a bit unfair to put him in.

“Would Bruno Fernandes go for £60m? You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn’t from another Premier League team – there is no way that would happen.

“I really don’t think a Premier League club would pay it. He’s 32, so would you pay £60m and put him on a huge wage? I would think absolutely not.

“Has he been a great player for Man United? Yes, he has. He’s had periods where he has dragged the club out of trouble with his goals and his assists.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: Brutal verdict on what teammates REALLY think of Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd told to sell Bruno Fernandes

Also speaking on talkSPORT, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda detailed a feeling that the midfielder and United need to part company.

He said: “In my personal opinion, I think it’s coming to an end.

“And I really think that’s the best for both because I think first of all, Manchester United must organise their own dressing room.

“Even for Bruno Fernandes, I think the best for both is to, let’s say, break this relationship, find a solution, because I think that kind of organisation that Man United needs to make a step back, to make two steps forward, starts with cleaning the dressing room.

“I think that a player like Fernandes nowadays, it’s better to not be there, even for him, because I think that Fernandes is in a team that is more established, fighting for big things.

“Even for him, it could be much better, because yesterday, for example, it is what it is, but Bruno Fernandes, the position that he had in the Ballon d’Or [27th], for example, it doesn’t reflect the player that he is, the numbers that he has.

“And if he plays for another team, I’m sure that Bruno Fernandes easily can be in the top ten players of the world.”