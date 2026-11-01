Man Utd fired stark Bruno Fernandes sale warning as January offer made

Manchester United have been sent a warning over the sale of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been warned about selling Bruno Fernandes, while they have the offer of landing a USMNT star in the January window.

United are in a spot of bother, 17th in the Premier League. Very few of their players are performing to the expected standard this season, and that includes Fernandes.

He has criticised Michael Carrick’s tactics, but his own production has suffered after he exploded when the boss took interim charge last season.

United have been told by Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda that they should part company with Fernandes.

Man Utd warned over Bruno Fernandes sale

But Tony Cascarino has warned the Red Devils there won’t be many clubs willing to pay the sort of price they’d expect for their captain.

He said: “How many Manchester United players do you think you would get £60million for? Let’s just use that as a price tag. How many from Old Trafford would you buy for that?

“Carlos Baleba has just come for £70m, so it is a bit unfair to put him in.

“Would Bruno Fernandes go for £60m? You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn’t from another Premier League team – there is no way that would happen.

“I really don’t think a Premier League club would pay it. He’s 32, so would you pay £60m and put him on a huge wage? I would think absolutely not.

“Has he been a great player for Man United? Yes, he has. He’s had periods where he has dragged the club out of trouble with his goals and his assists.”

READ MORE: Man Utd told they must give Eddie Howe £300m to replace Michael Carrick trio

Folarin Balogun offer made

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware United are among the clubs who have been offered USMNT striker Folarin Balogun ahead of January.

Balogun was the subject of an agreement to head to Everton in the summer, but that fell through late on and his opportunities for Monaco have frustrated him since.

A number of Premier League clubs have been sounded out as potential landing spots for the American attacker.

United is an interesting one given they are currently without an out-and-out striker, with Benjamin Sesko out for some time.

They’ve evidently had a tough time in all aspects this season and the introduction of a new attacker, giving them another option in the final third, could be of use.

Fermin Lopez decision reached

Elsewhere, Barcelona have laughed off speculation that Fermin Lopez could leave the club amid interest from United, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Indeed, they insist there’s no possibility of their star midfielder departing for any club.

A source said: “Is this a serious question? Nobody has spoken to Barcelona about Fermin Lopez, as they know he is completely unattainable. It makes me laugh.

“Seriously, Fermin is special – we know that, and showed that with his new contract earlier this year. Hansi Flick knows it, which is why he is a key part of the team.

“Nothing to talk about here, there really isn’t – it actually borders on being disrespectful.”