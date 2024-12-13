Manchester United have been told they could get just Tyler Dibling's "left foot" with a reported bid

Russell Martin has told Manchester United that a £21million bid for Tyler Dibling would not get them his “left foot”, but the winger’s agent does not feel the latest contract offer to him is good enough.

Dibling is having a good start to life as a Premier League footballer. He scored his first goal in the Premier League in his fifth game in the competition, and has proven a direct threat to defences.

His pace and direct nature have drawn comparisons to Marcus Rashford.

The aforementioned star’s club, United, have been linked with Dibling, but Southampton boss Martin has laughed off recent rumours about a deal for him to go there.

“I was told some rumours about Man Utd, one was a bid of £21m. I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that!” he told reporters.

Martin added: “We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.

“I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.

“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any of the negotiations – that’s down to Phil [Parsons, chief executive] and the gang, the owners and Tyler’s agent – and that’s where it gets tricky.”

Dibling has many suitors

Amid the danger of his agent pushing Dibling away from Southampton, the winger has many suitors.

Along with United, there have been links to Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham.

A new deal being signed at a higher rate than the winger is on now would be a sign of defiance from Southampton against Premier League big boys.

But if Dibling simply signs the extension with no wage improvement, that could be a sign that his agent could look to push him to a bigger club, where he could earn more money.

Who is Tyler Dibling?

Born in Exeter in February 2006, Dibling signed a professional contract with Southampton in October 2021 and made headlines a few months later after scoring a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle.

Chelsea fought off competition from Newcastle to sign the left-footed right winger in the summer of 2022, but he failed to settle in west London and quickly returned to Southampton.

The 18-year-old made five first-team appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and was recently handed his first-ever Premier League start in a 3-0 defeat against Man Utd.

“He’s a really, really talented player,” Southampton manager Russell Martin said after the game, where Dibling won a penalty.

“We have to manage the expectation and his load because he came off with cramp. He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding talent, we love working with him.”

The England Under-19 international – who grew up idolizing Eden Hazard – is renowned for his dribbling skills and has impressed his team-mates at St Mary’s.

“When I saw his first session, I thought ‘he’s not 18’,” Yuki Sugawara said of his first impression of Dibling.

“I asked ‘how old are you?’ Then he said 18. I said ‘what the f*** is that?’ He’s really crazy (talented), you know?

“But for sure he will be one of the best players in the Premier League and in the world, I think, because his mentality is so cool. Everything will be top level.

“He’s still young, he needs to learn a lot of things, but he just needs to focus on the process and what he wants to be. Then I think he’s going to be a top, top player.”