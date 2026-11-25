Bruno Fernandes is ‘thinking of walking away’ from Manchester United, with his frustrations over the ‘chaos’ at the club potentially delighting a European giant.

Fernandes has often been linked with moves away from Old Trafford. The Portuguese has been a target for Saudi Arabian sides in many of the last few windows, but has always opted to remain with United.

Indeed, he’s reiterated his view that he’ll leave as soon as the club wants him to, but his own desires have never been to depart.

Now, though, things could be different. With United 19th in the Premier League and already having changed manager this season, Fernandes has confirmed he’s not in active talks over renewing his deal which is set to expire at the end of the campaign – though with the option for an extra year.

Per Italian outlet Tuttosport, Fernandes is tiring with the situation at Old Trafford.

They state the United man is ‘frustrated by the chaos’ at the club and is ‘filled to the brim’ with the constant crises.

Further to that, Fernandes is ‘thinking of walking away’ and Juventus are hoping they’re the club who can benefit.

They and AC Milan are both linked, and at Juve there is a ‘little hope’ as they look to convince the United man with Champions League football if they can secure it.

Currently, they are waiting to see what decision Fernandes is going to make.

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Bruno Fernandes not in contract negotiations

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey revealed of late that the United superstar had rejected the latest approach from the club to renew his deal, with it suggested if he’s to sign fresh terms, he wants the initial period to run until 2030.

However, Fernandes has stated of late that he’s postponed discussions over a new deal to focus on football.

He said: “For us to start winning games, then we can start talking contract. It’s my future and I probably shouldn’t look that way, I haven’t got much left on my contract. I am not worried about that.”

It’s after an interview in which he revealed United are hoping he pens a new deal.

Fernandes said: “No, there’s no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United.

“Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And as you said, there are no negotiations going on.”