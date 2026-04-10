Manchester United are ready to usher a huge-money man out of the door, with competition for his signature ongoing, while a U-turn has been made on the future of star man Bruno Fernandes.

United have done some poor business in recent seasons and it did not reflect well on the pitch for a while. Big-money signings like Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund failed to put in many convincing performances.

The latter two are already out of the door – with Hojlund expected to be signed permanently by Napoli in the summer – though Sancho is yet to have found a new home.

He’s been on loans to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa while his contract ticks down, and he’s now entering the latter stages of that deal, though United have the option to extend Sancho’s contract for another year.

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Time up for Sancho

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sancho’s time is up at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils deciding against extending his deal.

He said: “For Man Utd, the Jadon Sancho chapter is over.

“Sancho will be free at the end of the season. Man Utd will not agree a new contract with Sancho. They had an option to activate if they wanted, to extend the contract for one more season and to eventually try and sell him and make some money.

“But Man Utd prefer not to trigger the option, to avoid his salary for one more season, which is a big salary, to let him go for free and accept defeat on the Sancho deal.

“And now Sancho as a free agent, attracting interest from Italy, but also from Borussia Dortmund. It’ll be his third time at Dortmund, so there is a conversation ongoing between the club and Sancho.

“Let’s see how this is going to go, but for sure he’s a target for Dortmund depending on the final requests made by the player.”

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Prem rivals have Sancho competition

United loaned Sancho to Aston Villa at the beginning of this season when Chelsea decided against signing him permanently, and after a slow start, he’s begun to come into his own for the Villans.

TEAMtalk is aware Villa are determined to keep Sancho, but they face fresh competition.

Dortmund’s desire to take him back to Germany has been well documented, but rivals RB Leipzig are closely monitoring the winger as they assess whether or not to make a move.

Sources have also stated that clubs in Spain and Italy are interested in Sancho.

Bruno Fernandes U-turn

United captain and star man Fernandes was a target for Saudi Pro League clubs last summer, and suggested that had the club wanted him gone, he’d have been happy to end his Old Trafford career.

Reports of late have suggested the Red Devils were ready to push the Portuguese out the door, but they’ve now decided against that, and are said to be doing ‘everything in their power’ to keep their captain at the club.

Fernandes seems to be on the same page, having detailed his love for his current situation.

He said: “I feel at home at Manchester, my kids feel at home here. So it’s wonderful for me to be in a place where my kids can enjoy so much and feel so much at home as they do in Manchester.

“I felt Mancunian until I heard my kids speaking English and having the accent then I understand that I’m not as much as they are.”