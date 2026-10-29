Man Utd want powerful Como star as top striker transfer chances revealed

Manchester United want to sign a Como star and a new striker

Manchester United have eyes on a Como star who scored against them in the Champions League, as well as a Premier League striker from a rival side.

The Red Devils are 16th in the Premier League and appear to need more recruitment if they’re to have any success. Players are linked with the club in a number of positions.

After United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League on October 21, they’ve been linked with one of the Italian club’s players.

United want Jacobo Ramon

Centre-back Jacobo Ramon scored in the heavy victory against United and it’s reported in Italy that the Red Devils are among the sides presenting danger for him.

Alongside United, in the Premier League, there’s said to be interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ramon is believed to be valued between €45-50million (£38-42m).

However, those numbers might not mean a lot as Real Madrid have a €9million (£7.5m) buyback clause for the Spanish centre-back.

If any interested side looks to come to an agreement with Como, Real could steal in and get Ramon back, before likely selling him on for a larger fee.

That puts a spanner into the works of United’s interest in the defensive battering ram.

READ MORE: Man Utd reveal injury status of Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko

Dominic Calvert-Lewin chances revealed

Elsewhere, United are said to be compiling a list of strikers amid the hopes of adding a new No.9 to the squad.

Under consideration is said to be Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has four goals in the Premier League this season.

It’s reported by The Athletic that United are looking to establish whether a move for the Whites striker would be possible once the window opens.

However, with the relationship between the clubs, it’s said the chances are remote, and Leeds are in fact looking to tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal.

Everton learn Marcus Rashford chances

TEAMtalk has learned the chances of Everton signing Marcus Rashford from United, with the wide man of interest to the Toffees in January.

Sources state United would be open to a January loan move, with an option to buy at the end of that.

However, Rashford’s £325,000-per-week contract could provide the Toffees with a significant barrier, as that’s £100,000 a week more than they pay anybody else currently.

It’s also not known whether the wide man would be willing to play at the Hill Dickinson.

With that said, Everton have compiled a list of other potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January window.