Ruben Amorim could let rival clubs in as he makes a transfer choice

Crystal Palace midfield star Adam Wharton remains one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents, with Newcastle United and Liverpool now entering the race to secure his signature.

The 21-year-old has also caught the attention of Chelsea, intensifying competition for the young England international.

Manchester United, long-term admirers of Wharton, now face a fierce battle to land the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Wharton’s performances for Palace since his £18million move from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024 have been nothing short of exceptional.

His composure, vision, and ability to dictate play from deep have drawn comparisons to some of the league’s elite midfielders. United have been tracking him for months, with sources indicating they see him as a cornerstone for their midfield rebuild.

However, Palace have rebuffed United’s advances, holding firm on their valuation of the player, believed to be around £60million.

United given major competition

TEAMtalk can reveal the reasons a pair of newly-interested sides have joined the race for Wharton.

Newcastle’s interest stems from their desire to bolster their midfield with young, homegrown talent. Eddie Howe views Wharton as an ideal fit to complement the likes of Bruno Guimarães, offering both defensive solidity and creative spark.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are also keen to strengthen their engine room, with Wharton’s versatility making him a prime target to compete with their current crop of midfielders.

Chelsea’s interest adds further intrigue, as the Blues continue their strategy of investing in young talent. With Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo already in their ranks, Wharton could provide depth and competition in a star-studded squad.

United’s pursuit of other targets, such as Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, could open the door for their rivals to swoop in.

Palace, aware of the growing interest, are unlikely to let Wharton go cheaply and would prefer a summer 2026 sale. As the January window approaches, the race for his signature promises to be one of the transfer market’s most compelling sagas.

Man Utd round-up: Game over for Casemiro

Casemiro is expected to move on from United when his contract expires in the summer.

A journalist has revealed five clubs interested in signing him: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that in every meeting Ruben Amorim has at United, he makes it clear that he wants to sign Baleba.

And, a United insider has revealed that it’s very likely Benjamin Sesko is unleashed from the start against Manchester City, and if he is not, that might be a sign of issues at the club already.

United’s most expensive signings per year