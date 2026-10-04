Man Utd in comprehensive surveillance of midfielder whose current club can’t afford him – report

Manchester United are reported to have watched a star midfielder home and away of late, with his current club unable to afford him at the moment.

The Red Devils landed three new midfielders in the summer window. Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba all walked through the door at Old Trafford.

Baleba is soon to return to competitive action, having played his first minutes for the club in a friendly of late.

Yet United continue to be linked with other midfielders after their big spend.

A report from Ficherio claims United have sent scouts to Sevilla games, both home and away, to watch Youssouf Fofana this season.

The Frenchman is on loan at the Spanish club, and as per the report, has a salary which is ‘unattainable’ for them, and they’re only paying a smell percentage of it.

It’s said Sevilla wouldn’t be able to sign Fofana permanently unless they made a ‘major prior sale.’

And while the midfielder’s signing would be a ‘utopia’ for them, it’s suggested the club are already aware of the difficulty they could face in competing with a Premier League side.

READ MORE: Brazilian media react to Andrey Santos display vs India as Man Utd transfer already going sour

Man Utd midfield moves questioned

United’s midfield moves in the summer have already been questioned, so landing Fofana, who’s not a world-beating player, could be met with the same sort of reactions.

Indeed, Paul Ince said: “I don’t understand why United would buy Santos for £50m and Baleba for £70m when they already have [Kobbie] Mainoo.

“I felt there might be other areas where the money could have been spent.

“Perhaps in the full-back area or a striker to help them push for the top two or three.”

Wayne Rooney has similar reservations, stating: “What I don’t understand is, so we signed Tielemans, we signed Santos, then we signed Baleba, who I think is a good signing, Baleba, when he gets on the pitch.

“But then you have got Santos on the bench.

“So then, when Baleba is fit, is Tielemans going to go to the bench? Is Mainoo going to go to the bench?

“Is Baleba going to sit on the bench?”

Adding another midfielder into that mix would surely only confuse things more. That said, no more reputable outlets have covered the Fofana story, so it may be they’re not actually interested in him.