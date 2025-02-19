Man Utd are confident that Matheus Cunha wants to join in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ that Matheus Cunha will want to join them in the summer, when they are ‘ready’ to go on the attack for him if a big-name attacker leaves Old Trafford.

Cunha is one of the most in-demand players in the whole of the Premier League right now. He has 16 direct goal contributions for so far this term for Wolves, who are teetering just above the relegation zone.

If they get relegated, there is almost no way he’ll remain in the Championship, clearly showing he’s far too good for that, but Wolves did recently secure Cunha to a new contract, giving him more value to them for when he is sold.

According to GIVEMESPORT, United have ‘confidence’ that the Brazilian will want to join them in the summer whatever happens.

Indeed, they are said to be ‘ready’ to pull the trigger on his signing as soon as Alejandro Garnacho walks out the door.

Though it’s not suggested they’ll push the Argentine – who was wanted by Chelsea and Napoli in January – out, they will look to land Cunha ‘if’ Garnacho chooses to ‘quit’ Old Trafford in the summer.

United have had few avenues in attack this season, and the same has been true of Wolves other that Cunha, showing he could pull them out of the mire.

There are said to be ‘doubts’ over whether Garnacho fits into Ruben Amorim’s system, but it’s felt Cunha ‘has the experience and style’ to take to the side.

DON’T MISS: The FIVE Man Utd players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

United will face competition for Cunha

In recent weeks, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been linked with Cunha, who was said to be on the radars of Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in January.

As such, United won’t have it plain sailing, but the likely existence of a release clause in the forward’s contract – though it’s not clear exactly what value it holds – means there’s a chance for United, if he does indeed want the move.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Gunners remain interested in Cunha, and that the forward wanted to join them in January.

If that is still the case in the summer, the north London outfit would likely be able to leapfrog United.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford told exit was positive

Marcus Rashford exited United on loan in January, and his former team-mate Raphael Varane has told him the move to Aston Villa was “positive”, though he was shocked at the forward choosing a side so close to his parent club.

Another departure on loan was Antony, and his Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini feels the forward is being fuelled by “revenge”.

Meanwhile, United are said to be keen on signing Ipswich striker Liam Delap in the summer.

He could join Sporting CP wide man Geovany Quenda in head to Old Trafford, with reports stating there is a verbal agreement for him to leave the Portuguese outfit.

What should Garnacho do?