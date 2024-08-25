Man Utd ‘confident’ of midfield signing breakthrough ‘by Monday’ but alternative already in place

Manchester United are confident of getting Manuel Ugarte, but have lined up Andre as an alternative

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ that they are on the verge of ‘clinching’ Manuel Ugarte, and are hopeful of hearing good news ‘by Monday’, though they have an alternative in place.

United have had a good transfer window by all accounts, signing useful players in an array of positions. Up top they have Joshua Zirkzee, and the defence has had a refresh in essentially all areas, with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joining.

But the midfield area has been seen as one of the main priorities throughout the window, and with less than a week to go in the summer window, the Red Devils have not yet agreed to sign a midfielder.

Attempts to sign Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain have been ongoing for weeks.

Initially it looked as if it might not be possible after the money the Red Devils have splashed so far this summer, but of late it has been suggested that the Ligue 1 giants are more amenable to the terms wanted by United.

Indeed, it seems Erik ten Hag’s side don’t want to pay for Ugarte up front, but are willing to loan him in and sign him at the end of that period.

While reports have suggested PSG are willing to agree to that – and the midfielder himself is eager to move to Old Trafford – there has not yet been an agreement, despite transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reiterating that things are very close.

United themselves are hopeful that is the case, with GIVEMESPORT stating that the club ‘have their sights set on making a breakthrough’ very soon.

Crucial 24 hours for Ugarte and United

Indeed, it’s stated the next 24 hours could put them within ‘touching distance’ of an agreement.

It’s said they are confident of securing the move, and are hopeful of ‘hearing positive news by Monday’.

They feel the move is at its final stages, and while it has dragged into the weekend, PSG are close to being convinced to green-light the move.

Time is of the essence, with the window closing on Friday (August 30), so the quicker the clubs can agree the deal, the less chance there is of United losing the chance of signing their favoured target.

United back in for Andre as alternative

But while Ugarte is the favourite, he is not the only midfielder on their radar.

Reports in Brazil suggest Fluminense midfielder Andre is back in United’s sights, and they’d be willing to spend around a third of what they’d splash on Ugarte.

With the Brazilian outfit having reportedly told the midfielder he can leave this summer, they may be willing to let him go if a bid comes in.

It’s said that United have approached Andre’s representatives to sound out the potential of a move.

As such, if it becomes clear a move for Ugarte is not going to be possible, there’s a chance the alternative transfer moves quickly.

