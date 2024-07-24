Man Utd consider bargain Prem striker signing as Ten Hag spies opportunity too good to miss

Manchester United will reportedly go after Ivan Toney if he reaches a certain price point, as Erik ten Hag has sensed an opportunity, with the striker unwilling to sign a new contract.

United have signed two strikers in the last two summers. They snared Rasmus Hojlund last summer, and he went on to score 16 goals in all competitions in his debut season.

This summer, they’ve landed Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee, who makes the move from Bologna, where he scored 14 goals last season.

Neither man is yet particularly explosive in front of goal, but both are 23 and under, and United hope they will progress into being phenomenal assets for them.

But the young pair could soon have a more experienced member joining them in the striker corps.

United are one of the Premier League outfits who have registered an interest in Brentford striker Toney in recent months.

While they have signed Zirkzee to seemingly fill the void left by the departing Anthony Martial, some links with the Englishman have remained of late.

And now, GIVEMESPORT states there is a chance that Erik ten Hag makes a concrete move for the striker.

United plotting move for Toney

The report suggests that United are considering approaching the Bees for Toney if his price tag drops below £40million.

It has previously been much higher, but the time the London club has to sell him is slipping away.

Indeed, Toney is out of contract in a year, and it’s stated it’s clear that a new contract with Brentford is out of the question.

As such, this summer should be the last chance that a sale is possible, with him walking away next summer the most likely course of action otherwise.

Ten Hag spies opportunity

Ten Hag has reportedly seen that as a window of opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal for the striker now.

Toney is said to be eager to receive a £250,000-per-week contract at a new club.

And United could certainly offer those sorts of terms, if they do indeed decide to go after the Englishman.

They’d also provide fresh competition for both Hojlund and new striker Zirkzee, and that battle should be good for the form of each player.

Toney is 28 years old, and has scored 36 Premier League goals, so his experience and different skillset to the aforementioned pair could cover a lot of bases for United.

