Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Brighton for the signing of a star midfielder, with interest said to be ‘building’ in him.

United have signed two Premier League attackers, in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, this summer, as well as a young Paraguyan left-back in Diego Leon.

That recruitment will feel a little light to some, given the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

Some have felt that a new midfielder is needed, but with Casemiro still there earning a large sum per week, it’s been suggested a signing there will be tough.

In any case, transfer insider David Ornstein, for The Athletic, is among those reporting that United have ‘made contact’ with Brighton to explore the conditions of a deal for 21-year-old holding midfielder Carlos Baleba.

It’s stated interest is building and United are among many suitors, which has been relayed through go-betweens.

However, Brighton have made it clear they would favour keeping Baleba for at least another year.

United move deemed unrealistic

Though United have approached Brighton, the report suggests the move has been deemed unrealistic, especially if United secure their current favoured signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

United are believed to be moving into position to sign the striker.

Though the report states the move will be tough to pull off following Sesko unless there are a raft of sales, Fabrizio Romano reports United ‘plan to try’ to get a new midfielder AFTER that signing is done.

United legend Rio Ferdinand has told the club that Baleba should be prioritised over Sesko.

He said: “So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine, I’m not sure about, who’s a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I’m going Baleba, sorry.

“I’m going to go with Baleba. I think he’ll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he’s all-action. He can do it all.”

Man Utd round-up: Sesko move imminent

United are reportedly confident that Sesko will be theirs in the next 48 hours, with a full agreement coming.

But if they can’t get him, it’s reported Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is ready to join the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly received five offers for Harry Maguire, three from within the Premier League, and have rejected all of them.

And a bid for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly coming as soon as a move for Sesko has been completed at Old Trafford.

