Man Utd ‘register concrete interest’ in Elliot Anderson and learn Nottingham Forest response

Manchester United have learnt how much they have to pay Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson in the January transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the amount that the Red Devils are willing to pay for the former Newcastle United midfielder.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are keen on signing a new midfielder in the middle of the season, as manager Ruben Amorim aims to enhance his side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Anderson is Man Utd’s number one midfield target.

Anderson’s ‘energetic displays in midfield have caught the eye of Man Utd boss, Ruben Amorim, who sources say is desperate to inject more dynamism and legs into his engine room’.

Fletcher reported on November 4 that Man Utd are planning to bid for Anderson in the January transfer window, and now another reliable source has backed our claim.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that Man Utd have ‘registered concrete interest’ in Anderson and have been told how much Nottingham Forest want for him.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 9:56pm on November 10: “Understand Manchester United remain keen on Elliot #Anderson and have registered concrete interest. #MUFC

“Forest are informed. A fee in the region of £100–120 million (up to €136.3m, $157.6m) is still being demanded. @SkySportDE.”

This is not the first time that Plettenberg has reported that Forest want up to £120m for Anderson, having made a similar claim last month as well.

Anderson has been on the books of Forest since 2024, when he joined from Newcastle.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and given seven assists in 56 appearances for the Tricky Trees so far in his career.

How much Man Utd want to pay for Elliot Anderson – sources

Just because Forest want £120million for Anderson does not mean that Man Utd would happily pay it.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are ready to fork out £60million (€56.8m, $65.5m) for Anderson.

The Red Devils are confident that a deal for that amount can be struck for the England international midfielder despite the Tricky Trees’ hefty demands.

We also understand that Anderson is ready to leave Forest for Man Utd, and this certainly puts the Red Devils in a favourable position.

Fraser Fletcher said: “Man Utd’s belief in landing Anderson stems from multiple factors.

“Club insiders reveal that the player himself would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford, attracted by the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the chance to immerse himself in the prestige of a ‘big six’ club.

“This mutual interest could prove pivotal in negotiations, especially as Man Utd scout the market for affordable reinforcements amid financial fair play constraints.”

