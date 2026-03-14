Manchester United have received a crazy new offer that they won’t be so enamoured by, as another deal is as good as done, according to some very close to it.

United have some big moves expected to come in the summer. After loaning out some underperforming assets in the summer, they’re likely to bring in cash for them in the coming transfer window.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are two of the players in that situation.

Rashford, on loan at Barcelona, has a €30million (£26m) option to be bought by the Spanish club, and their efforts to reduce that have fallen on deaf ears, with the Red Devils only willing to part with the forward for that sum.

Barcelona make crazy Rashford offer

Despite that, Barca have reportedly come in with a new attempt to change the structure of Rashford’s deal. It is reported that they in fact want to loan him in on the exact same deal as his current one, next year – another year with a £26m option at the end of it.

The forward would love to remain with the Spanish giants in any capacity, but is expecting to become their player permanently.

It’s believed the numerous meetings between Barca and United have all been instigated by the former, in an attempt to make the deal an easier one for themselves.

But United are ready to splash the cash this summer, and therefore will want to recoup some funds from Rashford in order to help that.

Hojlund deal will go ahead

Hojlund’s deal, meanwhile, is scheduled to be confirmed if Napoli qualify for next season’s Champions League – they currently sit third in Serie A.

However, Napoli director Giovanni Manna states that move will go ahead regardless of that condition being met.

He said: “There are no doubts. Rasmus Hojlund will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition.”

That will see United bank €44million (£38.2m) from a player who never lived up to reputation at the club, and it seems he’s better suited back in Italy.

READ MORE: The seven Man Utd players out of contract in 2027 with two summer exits predicted

United receive Anderson threat

United have been in the mix for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson for months. They are gearing up for at least one big midfield signing in the summer, with Casemiro set to leave, and Anderson is one of their favourites.

Whether they’ll be able to get him, amid competition from rivals Manchester City, remains to be seen, and now there’s another layer of uncertainty to the pursuit.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle could begin the shock pursuit of their former midfielder.

That’s with their stars Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali gaining the attention of some big clubs ahead of the summer.

The £90-100million that Forest are looking for from Anderson would see the Magpies shatter their transfer record.