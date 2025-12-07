Ruben Amorim wants to raid a Premier League rival and not to lose a Manchester United star

Manchester United are said to be hopeful of landing a pair of stars from the same Premier League side, worth £88million, as Ruben Amorim will struggle to do anything about interest in one of his current stars.

United boss Amorim does not yet have his side exactly how he wants. However, at least in comparison to last season, results are trending in the right direction.

Some big names are on the radar at Old Trafford and more are being added, per reports.

United plotting double Bournemouth raid

Antoine Semenyo has long been a target for United, with the Bournemouth winger pursued in the summer. However, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha coming through the door, he did not make the move to Old Trafford.

It’s reported that the interest from the Red Devils has been ignited.

Alongside Semenyo, Amorim’s side are also interested in his Cherries team-mate, Tyler Adams.

A report has suggested internal discussions have taken place over the potential signing of the American midfielder.

Together, the Bournemouth pair could cost £88million, taking into account Adams’ last transfer, alongside Semenyo’s £65million release clause.

Amorim wants to keep Zirkzee, but interest remains

United striker Joshua Zirkzee has played in the last three Premier League games, with Benjamin Sesko injured and the Dutchman needed to be in form for when Bryan Mbeumo heads off to the African Cup of Nations.

There was speculation that Zirkzee could be sold when he wasn’t playing, and though it’s now felt he’ll be happy with his role, interest will persist.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “He’s going to be needed for United over these next few weeks for sure.

“As long as he’s getting game time I’m sure Zirkzee will be happy that he’s got a role to play at Old Trafford but, it won’t stop interest in him because he is still highly thought of in Italy.

“He had great success in Serie A with Bologna. Roma are one of the teams leading the race to bring Zirkzee back to Italy. So, let’s see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

That comes after TEAMtalk learned Amorim had decided it was indeed worth keeping Zirkzee, adamant of his desire to do so when speaking to the United board.

United could cash healthy windfall

One sale that will interest United, if it goes through, is Mason Greenwood to the Saudi Pro League.

The winger was sold by United to Marseille in the summer of 2024 and he’s risen to prominence in France, leading to interest from Neom SC, according to Fichajes.

That report suggests Neom are preparing an offer worth €100million (£87.4m) for Greenwood, and with United’s 50 per cent sell-on clause, they’d pocked €50million (£43.7m) via that transfer.

The Saudi club are said to want to finalise that move as soon as possible, though the outlet reporting it are not the most reliable and there’s a question over whether Greenwood would want to leave Europe after getting his career back on track.