Man Utd dealt devasating injury blow just as Ten Hag starts to build up head of steam

Lisandro Martinez will be on the sidelines until April

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will be out until April at the earliest after suffering knee ligament damage during his side’s 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

The news could not have come at a worst time for a United side that have finally started to motor this season, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

Martinez limped off in the second half after attempting to shield the ball from Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal, as United recorded a third successive win to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The 26-year-old Argentine was playing in only his third league game after more than three months out with a foot injury.

The club said he “is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks”. However, he will not require surgery.

“We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season,” a club statement added.

Martinez beset by injury problems

United boss Erik ten Hag said after Sunday’s victory that the injury “doesn’t look good” and described it as a “personal disaster” for Martinez.

Martinez missed the latter stages of the 2022-23 season after fracturing a metatarsal in April and suffered “an aggravation” to the injury at the beginning of this campaign.

🤕 Lisandro Martinez is expected to be out of action for at least 8 weeks. The #MOTD2 pundits have reacted to the Man Utd’s defender’s latest injury.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Fq0XjgcMC5 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 5, 2024

He missed 22 games in total with his foot injury before returning in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford on January 14.

While Martinez’s injury is a body blow, United at least have the luxury of having Harry Maguire again after his own injury issues.

The England man started the victory over the Hammers on Sunday and is now likely to line-up alongside Raphael Varane when United return to action at Aston Villa this coming Sunday.

