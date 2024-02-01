Man Utd dealt massive snub as Swedish wonderkid likened to Alexander Isak opts for Bayern move

Manchester United have missed out on the signing of Swedish attacking talent Jonah Kusi-Asare, who opted to join Bayern Munich on deadline day instead.

The Red Devils were well in the mix to snap up the 16-year-old forward AIK Solna, whose play has been likened to that of Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak.

Indeed, he was known to have been chased by numerous Premier League teams but has decided to sign a long-term contract with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern for an initial fee of £4million, to leave United boss Erik ten Hag disappointed.

The 6ft 5in striker will join Bayern’s Under-19s squad initially, where they are said to be looking to mold him as Harry Kane’s eventual successor.

The player will now stay at the club’s training base while he looks to adapt to his new life in a different country.

And Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund could not have been happier to beat out United in the race for Kusi-Asare’s signature.

He said: “Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential. He had a few offers, but he consciously chose FC Bayern because we were able to convince him how we wanted to build and develop him with us.

“He has all the requirements, is technically strong, fast, tall, physically very robust even at a young age and has an excellent goal finisher. We are very pleased that he will play for FC Bayern in the future.”

Kusi-Asare played just four league games in Sweden but still had a number of scouts charting his every move, especially after scoring a superb hat-trick on his Sweden Under-17 debut.

Kusi-Asare excited about Bayern chance

And the talented youngster is relishing the opportunity to get started in Bavaria.

Speaking to Bayern’s website, he said: “It’s an indescribable feeling. I am very happy to now be at what I consider to be the biggest club in the world and to have signed here. It’s a special day for me.

“In the coming weeks I would like to settle in here in Munich as quickly as possible. I’m looking forward to the first training sessions and want to continually improve.”

Missing out on Kusi-Asare will come as a blow to United, given they have made a big effort to snap up some of the world’s best young talent over the past few years.

That will not stop them looking though, although which type of player they hunt will be dependent on what happens with the future of Ten hag beyond the summer.

United are back in action on Thursday evening when they head to Molineux to face Wolves on Thursday evening.

