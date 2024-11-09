Man Utd disaster incoming as Amorim warned superstar may not ‘have the tools’ to play under him

Ruben Amorim could be disappointed with how Marcus Rashford fits into his side

Journalist Alex Crook has warned Manchester United that Ruben Amorim could quickly realise Marcus Rashford “doesn’t have the tools” to play in his system.

Rashford is one of United’s longest-serving players, and has perhaps added more value to the club than any of their other players. That he came through their academy to be a star means he is a very valuable asset for the club.

But much has been made of his role with new boss Amorim – and his 3-4-3 formation – taking over from Erik ten Hag, with whom Rashford had a good relationship.

According to Crook, Amorim could quickly notice that the forward is not right for his system, which would be a diaaster given he is among the highest-paid players at the club.

“I’m not convinced where he fits in under Ruben Amorim, because we know he wants to play this 3-4-3 formation, that’s more of a two in behind a central striker, rather than with out-and-out wingers, as Rashford clearly prefers to play,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if, in the fullness of time, when Ruben Amorim gets his feet under the desk, he realises that Rashford doesn’t really have the tools to do the job that he wants to, and then Manchester United have got a very highly-paid player who doesn’t really fit.”

More feel Rashford won’t fit

Crook is not the only member of the media who feels that Rashford could be an outlier in Amorim’s system. Paul Scholes does not feel he’ll do the dirty work the manager is after.

“Does he want wingers who are going to run back? If he wants that, I’m not sure Rashford and Garnacho are right for that,” he said.

Teddy Sheringham, meanwhile, feels Rashford needs to realise the privilege he has and start playing like it, as if not, he’ll be in danger.

He said: “The arrival of Ruben Amorim could help Marcus Rashford get back to his very best because the writing will be on the wall if his form continues.”

But Rashford and Amorim area both happy to be in each other’s company, as TEAMtalk understands both men feel their relationship can help the forward to thrive again.

Man Utd round-up: Romano stokes Gyokeres rumours

United have been heavily linked with Viktor Gyokeres since Amorim was announced as their boss. He has told Sporting CP he won’t go after the Swede in January, but Fabrizio Romano has stated a summer move could happen.

He also suggested that some are doing “behind the scenes work” to sign the striker.

United could be in danger of having Gyokeres’ current team-mate snatched from under them, too, as while Amorim is said to have made it clear he’d like to sign Ousmane Diomande, Arsenal have been scouting him and even apparently made an approach.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has made his desire to be United manager one day clear, though he has his eyes set on continuing his assistant role for the time being.

Man Utd wages – where does Rashford rank?