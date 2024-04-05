Man Utd divided as superstar ‘hasn’t got respect’ for two teammates amid calls to walk away from Old Trafford

Ian Wright has claimed Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford “hasn’t got respect” for defenders Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire amid suggestions he should leave Manchester United.

Rashford is having a rather poor season compared to his lofty standards. He’s on seven goals in the Premier League so far this term, and if he doesn’t score again, it’ll be his worst full campaign in front of goal since 2017/18.

There was one season between then and now (2021/22) in which he only played 25 league games, so struggled to hit the heights, but in the others he scored 17 on two occasions, along with 11 and 10.

In fact, last season – one of the 17-goal campaigns – his goals tally in all competitions was 30, so it’s hard to see why he’s fallen off this term.

He has also had some off-field issues, and it’s frequently been suggested he has a poor attitude.

United legend Rio Ferdinand believes he might not have the “right people” around him off the pitch.

As such, he thinks Rashford has a choice to make regarding his future, as he feels it might be right for him to walk away from United and potentially Manchester as a whole in order to get a fresh start.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have recently been linked with moves for the forward, so there’s a chance a big move is on the cards if he chooses to up sticks.

Rashford ‘hasn’t got respect’ for United pair

One reason for Rashford’s slump, according to former Premier League striker Wright, is that he doesn’t have enough respect for some of the other big names at the club – Varane and Maguire – to let them give him help.

“Nothing changes in respect of an experienced player in a team that’s meant to help you,” Wright said on Stick to Football.

“Who would you say [helps Rashford]? I expected more from Varane. Rashford hasn’t got respect for them players, I don’t think he has respect for them.”

Wright believes that if Rashford had respect for Maguire, he’d be helping him despite his own problems.

“He’s got experience around him, but you’ve got to respect the experience around him, because look at Harry Maguire and what he’s going through,” he added.

“Yes, you would like to think Harry can step above that and try to help a young player through, but he’s got his own problems. If that was the case, surely he’d be helping Marcus.”

Whether or not that lack of respect for those around him is the reason for Rashford’s poor form is unclear. However, if he was fully in sync with his teammates, surely things would be easier.

Things do not seem to be 100 per cent right at Old Trafford, but it seems unlikely the star would choose to leave because of it, but he does need to find a way to turn things around and get back to the level he’s very clearly capable of.

