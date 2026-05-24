Manchester United are closing on two deals while a decision has been made on another

A Manchester United double deal is reported to be ‘almost complete,’ while Nottingham Forest have decided on whether to sell a star to the Old Trafford outfit.

United finished third in the Premier League, in their best finish in three years. Michael Carrick has been handed the managerial role permanently, and will want to add to his options, with Champions League football back at Old Trafford.

Midfielders are known to be the priority, with two new signings wanted in the middle of the park.

United deal ‘almost complete’

A pair of midfield signings are said to be advancing. Indeed, it’s reported that the snare of Atalanta midfielder Ederson for €50million (£43.2m) is ‘almost complete.’

The same report suggested United were ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Sandro Tonali.

Ben Jacobs has essentially reiterated the reporting on Ederson, stating he’s agreed a five-year deal to move to United.

However, he states Tonali’s price will have to drop if United are to fully pursue him.

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Neco Williams not for sale

Elsewhere, there have been reports of late that United are keen on the signing of Nottingham Forest left-back Neco Williams.

The latest report on that situation stated the Red Devils still have the Welshman in their sights.

However, Forest don’t want to sell, and with Williams under contract until 2029, and the club surviving the drop from the Premier League, they’re not in a bad position to keep him.

Flick makes Rashford decision

United loaned Marcus Rashford to Barcelona for this season, and the Spanish club can sign him permanently for £26million.

There have been reports suggesting they want to change the conditions of that deal, but their boss, Hansi Flick, now seems all in on the move.

Reporter Matteo Moretto has stated: ‘Hansi Flick has given the green light to Marcus Rashford’s permanence at Barca.

‘The English footballer is willing to make an economic sacrifice in order to stay.

‘Now Barcelona will have to see how to move forward in the conversations with Manchester United.’