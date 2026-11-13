Man Utd in dreamland as Barcelona star decides his only way out

Alejandro Balde's only option might be to leave Barcelona

Manchester United have been given a huge boost after it was revealed a Barcelona star they like could see exiting his current club as his ‘only way out.’

United were strongly linked with a few left-backs in the summer. Having failed to sign one, though, and seen Diogo Dalot frustrate on the left-hand side this term, they’re again going to be looking for one ahead of January.

Links with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde remain, and the Red Devils might have been given a big boost.

Spanish outlet AS reports amid a lack of playing time this season, the left-back might see a departure from Barca as his ‘only realistic way out’ be that on a permanent deal or a loan.

That comes amid the suggestion that Barca, linked with a number of centre-backs, could sign one in January and therefore allow Gerard Martin to cover the left-back spot, further reducing Balde’s minutes.

January could then provide a crucial opportunity for the United target to depart.

Per the report, after the Red Devils and Roma enquired about Balde in the summer, it’s not clear whether they remain on the hunt.

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Man Utd have Alejandro Balde in sight

But insider Juan Jesus has suggested United definitely are still looking at Balde.

He said: ‘Liverpool and AC Milan are going all out for Alejandro Balde. They join Manchester United in the bidding war.

‘Both Andoni Iraola and Ruben Amorim are fans of the player and believe he would fit perfectly into their respective systems.

‘Already open to leaving this winter, Barca has already set his price: the Catalan club is asking for a minimum of 45 million euros [£37.5m] to let him go.’

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reiterated the move is in Balde’s hands.

He said: “Balde, in the summer, was a potential exit. Barcelona wanted Balde to go in the summer in case of [a] good proposal, but Balde wanted to stay and fight for his place.

“There was no agreement with any club, also because Barca were not letting Balde go on loan or on [an] easy deal in the summer, [it] had to be an important proposal.

“Now it’s November, Balde is almost never playing, really limited minutes. So this could be a situation to watch in January in case of [a] good proposal, in case of [a] good opportunity.

“It’s not the best year for Balde, and this is why his future has to be discussed.

“But everything will depend on the player, because the player in the summer didn’t want to leave.”