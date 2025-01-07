Man Utd in the driving seat for classy Premier League full-back after Liverpool cool interest

Manchester United hold concrete interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez but luring him away from the Cherries will be difficult this month, while they also have another big-name left-back on their shortlist.

Ruben Amorim has made the signing of a new left-back one of his top priorities as he eyes cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd are big admirers of Kerkez dating back to even before Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased his minority stake. Chelsea have also sounded out the Hungarian international previously, but they are happy with their current left-back options.

Marc Cucurella has been in fine form for the Blues recently and Enzo Maresca has Malo Gusto, Renato Vega, Reece James and Levi Colwill who can all play in that position as well.

Liverpool have also shown interest in Kerkez but sources close to the Reds have played down the links with the 21-year-old.

This leaves Man Utd in a good position in the race for Kerkez, but sources have made it clear that he won’t be an easy player to get this month.

Bournemouth are enjoying an excellent season so far and sit seventh in the Premier League table. They don’t want to lose Kerkez mid-season and will demand a minimum of £40million for the youngster this month.

Kerkez has just joined a new agency, Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports, which is an indication that he is open to leaving Bournemouth in 2025.

Man Utd have two top left-back targets – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Kerkez was initially identified as a target for Man Utd prior to INEOS’ takeover of the Premier League giants.

Former Red Devils football director John Murtough was a big admirer of Kerkez and shortlisted him as a potential future target.

Sources state that Man Utd’s new technical director Jason Wilcox is also keen on Kerkez. The problem, however, is that Bournemouth want over £40million for him, which could prove too expensive for Man Utd at the moment.

Kerkez is a player to keep an eye on this month, but the suggestion from sources is that a move is more likely for him at the end of the season.

Another name on Man Utd’s left-back shortlist is Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes. Amorim gave the 22-year-old his debut at Sporting CP and the pair maintain a positive relationship.

Mendes’ contract with PSG is set to expire in 2026. The French giants are keen to tie him down to an extension, but negotiations are currently at a standstill.

Reports in the French press suggest that Mendes would be open to a reunion with Amorim at Old Trafford, but again, he wouldn’t be a cheap addition and will be a difficult signing mid-season. The player is open to a move to England though.

A final name to keep an eye on is Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu. Although true in October suitors were told a sale would be in excess of €40m, there is now a chance a deal is possible for €25-30m plus add-ons, perhaps making the total package somewhat more affordable. Tottenham are also ones to watch for Dorgu.

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

