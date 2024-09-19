Man Utd ‘eager’ to land Serie A striker in January, with Van Nistelrooy a ‘huge admirer’ of star

Dusan Vlahovic is being courted by Manchester United, with Ruud van Nistelrooy a 'huge admirer'

Manchester United are reportedly planning to gauge the interest of Dusan Vlahovic in a January move to Old Trafford, given assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is a ‘huge admirer’ and is ‘eager’ to sign him.

United have signed two central strikers in the last two summers. They got Rasmus Hojlund through the door last summer, and followed that signing with the snare of Joshua Zirkzee of late.

But recently-appointed assistant coach Van Nistelrooy is seemingly of the opinion that is not enough talent up top.

Indeed, FootballTransfers reports that the legendary former United attacker is ‘eager’ for his club to sign Juventus forward Vlahovic.

It’s stated he is a ‘huge admirer’ of the Serbian striker.

As a result of his admiration, United are reportedly ‘planning to scout’ Vlahovic over the next few months, and will ‘gauge his interest’ in a January switch to Old Trafford.

Vlahovic frequently linked with England

Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Arsenal of late.

The Gunners were keen on signing him in January 2022, before he moved to Juve from Fiorentina.

They are being heavily linked with a striker at the minute, and as such links to Vlahovic – who has scored two goals and assisted one this season – are to be expected.

Given he has been the subject of interest from multiple English clubs in recent years, that United want him is no surprise.

Man Utd want to improve squad

Beyond the interest in Vlahovic, the Red Devils are keen on improving a number of positions in January and beyond.

Leon Goretzka is being linked amid a suggestion that he is upset with a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich. Manager Vincent Kompany has publicly states the midfielder is loved at the club, though, so whether or not that move has legs remains to be seen.

There is also interest in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina, who Real Madrid are keen on, but United feel they can win the race.

And in the wide positions, Karim Adeyemi is being courted, and interest from both United and Liverpool could potentially be too strong for Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Vlahovic an out-and-out striker

Van Nistelrooy was one of United’s deadliest strikers, netting 150 goals in 219 games for the club, at an average of 0.68 goals per game – the highest average tally in United’s top 14 goal-scorers, a list the striker sits ninth on.

It is no surprise that he is a fan of Vlahovic. The Serbian international has scored 0.56 goals per game to this point in his career, with 95 goals in 141 games.

As per FBRef, compared to other strikers in top-five European leagues, Vlahovic ranks in the 96th percentile for shots on goal, in the 89th percentile for expected goals and in the 88th percentile for expected non-penalty goals.