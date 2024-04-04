Man Utd ecstatic as £51m Chelsea, Tottenham attacker target ‘likes’ what Ratcliffe can offer

Manchester United have been given a boost in the pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, as he reportedly “likes Manchester” and is a “good fit” for the Premier League.

Despite being a Spaniard and playing 33 times for the national team since 2019, Olmo has never played club football in Spain. He started his career with Dinamo Zagreb, before moving to Leipzig, where he still plays now, in 2020.

He was in Barcelona’s academy as a youngster after moving from Espanyol, but was moved on well before the prospect of playing senior football became real.

Olmo has shone in Germany in recent years, though. He scored five Bundesliga goals and provided 10 assists in his best season, 2020/21.

He’s consistently produced in front of goal since – Olmo has seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

As a result, he might now have the chance of moving to a brand new country.

Indeed, English clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the attacker of late.

A move back to Barcelona has also been mooted by journalist Rodrigo Faez, though he has given an update which seems to put United front and centre for Olmo.

Olmo ‘likes Manchester’

“He likes Manchester, he likes the city and the English lifestyle,” Faez told MUFCMPB.

“It will depend on Barcelona and other linked clubs, but I think he is more fit for the Premier League game style than La Liga.”

In European competition, Olmo has played away against both Manchester clubs, though he has not had a massive impact against either.

It’s also interesting that he’s seen to have a game more suited to England than Spain, though the fact he never made it in Spain as a youngster and has thrived elsewhere means that could be true.

The Bundesliga is a closer style of play to the Premier League than La Liga, so the transition to England could be much easier than to Spain for Olmo if he is to move.

United face Man City danger

United will be ecstatic that they’ve got a leg up due to the attacker wanting to live in Manchester.

However, they are obviously not the only big club that can offer that, and Manchester City are both in a better position than them in the league and have also had an eye on Olmo for a while.

It will cost £52million for any side to snare him, and that is nothing for City.

With reports Kevin De Bruyne could soon move on, Olmo is seen as a very good replacement, and it’s already been suggested the Citizens are ready to pay to release him from Leipzig.

