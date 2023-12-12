Man Utd encouraged to go after thriving Prem striker who ‘will get big move’ after Salah mentoring

Owen Hargreaves has said he “would take” Dominic Solanke at Manchester United, and he feels the Bournemouth striker “will get another big move”.

Solanke is finally thriving in the Premier League, in his fifth season in the division. The 26-year-old is in his fourth top-flight season with Bournemouth, where he’s found a home after a difficult few years early on in his career.

Indeed, he’s notched eight goals in the league this season, with only four players having scored more.

His total tally of 18 Premier League goals includes just one from his time at Liverpool, where he spent an underwhelming period, playing 27 times in all competitions across two seasons before he was sold to Bournemouth.

After failing to have a big impact in his first campaign for the Cherries in the top flight, they were relegated, and that probably helped him to find his feet.

Indeed, Solanke notched 44 Championship goals in two seasons, and has continued his goalscoring form in the last couple of campaigns back in the Premier League.

That’s led to interest from ‘many clubs’ according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

One of those is West Ham, who the transfer insider expects “to be busy” in the January transfer window.

Man Utd urged to take plunge on Solanke

One club that should be making an approach for him is Man Utd, as per former Red Devil Hargreaves.

“I would take him at Manchester United, all day,” he told Premier League Productions, cited by Football365.

Indeed, United’s forwards have been underwhelming this season. Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League, and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have four goals between them in all competitions.

That being said, Solanke could actually bring up the level of United’s attack given his current form.

Solanke ready for next big move

The Englishman spent time with both Liverpool and Chelsea, and while neither worked out too well, Hargreaves believes the experience in the Reds’ squad will have served Solanke well, and he’s now ready for his next big chance.

“At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player,” Hargreaves added.

“He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that.

“But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. We saw it with Wilf [Zaha] when he went to Manchester United. He wasn’t ready. He was too young.

“I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain.”

