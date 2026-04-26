Manchester United could be in line for a big discount on a star man

Manchester United could receive a sizeable discount on a star they’re keen on signing, while one of their own players has become a target for struggling Tottenham.

United have got themselves back to a more favourable position in the Premier League than they’ve found themselves in for the last year or so. After finishing 15th last season, it looks like their worst potential finish this term will be fifth, and having been third for some time, they’ll be hopeful of claiming that spot.

A return to the Champions League is all but confirmed and the Red Devils will both want to compete there as well as having a crack at the Premier League title – something which has been distant for years.

Recruitment is an absolute certainty for the club to compete in the way they want to on multiple fronts.

Maxi Araujo available for discount

One man United are interested in signing is Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo, who has six goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Caught Offside reports though Araujo has an €80million (£69.3m) release clause, Sporting are likely to ask for a more reasonable figure, with €50million (£43.3m) floated.

That discount could well entice United to firm up their interest in the 26-year-old Uruguayan.

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Tottenham want Rashford transfer

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford’s future is still up in the air, with United and his current loan club, Barcelona, yet to come to an agreement on a permanent transfer.

Tottenham are seemingly looking to capitalise, as it’s reported they have ‘genuine interest’ in the United man.

Should they remain in the Premier League, they’re said to want to add some key players to their squad, and Rashford is reportedly one of those.

It feels unlikely he’d choose Tottenham if his Barcelona dream doesn’t come to fruition, but they are apparently positioning themselves in the race for his signature.

United told Real Madrid raid is a long shot

United have been linked with the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni of late.

Red Devils legend Nicky Butt has advocated for that signing, but doesn’t feel it’s going to come easily.

He said: “I loved him at Monaco before he went to Real Madrid. I think he’s a phenomenal footballer and exactly what United need in that sitting area.

“I don’t see Real Madrid selling Tchouameni until they get somebody who can replace him – maybe Rodri if Pep leaves Man City – or if [Florentino Perez] wants to rip it up because they’re not winning.

“He’s a phenomenal player and that would be showing real intent of, we’re not messing about, we’re going to go for it.

“He’s playing for one of the biggest football clubs in the world. It’s a long shot and, for me, depends on if Pep was to leave.”