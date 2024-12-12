Victor Lindelof is likely to leave Manchester United for free if they can't sell him in January

Victor Lindelof could be sold by Manchester United in January, but it’s more likely that he leaves on a free in the summer, with multiple clubs tracking him, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Manchester United have a number of players coming to the end of their contracts at the club and a handful of them are heading for the exit with no new deals in sight.

Lindelof is one of those of those who is set to leave United in the coming months and unless there is a deal out of nowhere, he is able to speak to clubs about a Bosman move in January.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there are clubs around Europe ready to make a move for the defender and a number of those are in Serie A.

There are a lot of eyes on him from Italian sides, who see the opportunity to sign an experienced Premier League player on a pre-contract deal as a great bargain.

AC Milan have been keeping tabs on his situation over the last few months and there is also major interest from a number of top Turkish sides.

Some sources have also suggested Lindelof could be one of the next names to find himself making a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Final chance at sale could pass

The forgotten Swede has been on the fringes of the first team for a while due to new signings taking his place and injuries hampering his availability at United. He will will not break into the starting XI ahead of Matthijs de Ligt or Lisandro Martinez.

There is an acceptance from those inside the club that Lindelof’s time is up at Old Trafford and they are willing to see him leave on a free transfer in the summer window.

Options will be assessed in January for a cheap sale if possible, but his overall fitness and injury status could prove a stumbling block to a deal.

The defender could yet play in the Europa League this season if United rotate, but it looks as if his time at the club is coming to an end.

Man Utd round-up: Second centre-back exit tough

TEAMtalk is aware that anybody luring Lisandro Martinez away will be very tough, though, as the Red Devils would demand a massive fee for the important asset to be sold.

Other signings of United players will not be so hard to come by, as it’s been reported that though they’d like to avoid them, the club could sanction the exits of star duo Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

On the inbound front, TEAMtalk is aware that left-back Miguel Gutierrez is a target United want to land early on in the January window.

They have also been linked with the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, amid uncertainty over his Juventus future.

