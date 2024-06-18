Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United rebuild has hit another roadblock as Barcelona are now reportedly unwilling to sell striker Vitor Roque amidst rumours that he is unhappy at the Camp Nou.

Man Utd and Juventus are among the clubs interested in taking Roque off Barcelona’s hands but the former have already seen what was described as a low-ball offer for the attacker rejected.

Ratcliffe and INEOS are hard at work with a squad rebuild at Old Trafford after seeing the team limp to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and suffer a group stage exit in the Champions League.

Despite holding talks with other managers, the board have thrown their weight behind Erik ten Hag as manager but the same can’t be said for the playing staff.

First-team players Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams have been released at the end of their contracts and more exits are expected.

Martial’s exit and growing concerns over the form of Marcus Rashford have left Man Utd desperate to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Roque’s agent has strongly suggested that his client wants to leave Barcelona but the club have refused transfer bids received so far.

Although, they are believed to have offered the Brazilian teenager to sweeten a deal for Porto striker Pepe, but the Portuguese club were not interested in the swap and want the La Liga giants to pay full price for their star man.

The attacking hot prospect cut short his off-season holiday and is said to be working with a physical trainer at the club’s facilities in an apparent bid to impress the club enough for them to keep him.

Manchester United target sends mixed messages

While Roque had his nose to the grindstone at Barcelona his agent decried the lack of opportunities given to him by the club although the target of his most vociferous criticism was former manager Xavi Hernandez.

The mixed messaging from both the player and Barcelona could be a by-product of a period of upheaval at the La Liga outfit and they might not be able to resist a substantial offer for the 19-year-old.

Juventus are also said to be tracking the status of Roque but are unlikely to be drawn into a bidding war with Premier League heavyweights.

