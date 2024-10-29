Manchester United are currently locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Ruben Amorim’s notice period, according to fresh reports that have emerged.

Sporting confirmed in a statement to the Portuguese stock market on Tuesday afternoon that they had been approached by the Premier League side, who are aiming to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag with the 39-year-old.

The statement also revealed that the Red Devils have ‘expressed an interest’ in paying Amorim‘s €10million (£8.3m/$10.8m) release clause in order to get their man.

But the Daily Mail reports that Amorim’s notice period is ‘a number of weeks’ and not a matter of days as has been reported elsewhere.

That means that should an agreement not be reached on an earlier termination, he will not be in the dugout when United take on Chelsea on Sunday.

Indeed, there is a prospect that Amorim, who won back-to-back titles in Portugal, could not take charge until United head to Ipswich Town on November 24.

After facing Leicester in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening and then Chelsea on Sunday, the 14th-placed Red Devils take on the Foxes in the league on November 10.

Following that match, there is a two-week international break before the trip to Portman Road in a televised Super Sunday kick-off at 4.30pm.

Man Utd players positive over Amorim talks

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that United’s players have reacted extremely positively to the news of Amorim’s potential arrival.

Many had good relations with Ten Hag and were sad to see him go, but there was agreement across the board that it was the correct call.

We understand that the squad view Amorim as a modern appointment with forward planning and one that will bring the club in line with some of its biggest rivals.

Negotiations over the compensation fee are now at an advanced stage and Amorim is respectfully waiting to be given the green light to travel to Manchester.

The Sporting squad are now expecting Amorim’s departure and sources say they are ‘devastated’ at the prospect of losing their manager. The respect for Amorim among the Sporting players is huge and some players have even rejected moves away from the Portuguese club to continue under his tutelage. However, they accept the fact he is set to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football.

