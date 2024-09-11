Man Utd failed to ‘complete’ midfield as ex-Red Devil chastises ‘big miss’ of next Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has told the club that missing out on Dani Olmo was a “big miss” as he would have “completed” their midfield.

United ended deadline day with the signing of Manuel Ugarte. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was the main objective of Erik ten Hag’s side for much of the summer.

In terms of midfield options, he seemed to be essentially the only man they felt was right for them, after already improving the back line and the attack.

But according to former United attacker Saha, they missed a trick by not signing Olmo, who would have “completed” the midfield better than how Ugarte can.

“Before the Euros, I would have wanted Manchester United to sign Dani Olmo. He’s now a Barcelona player but as a number ten, he would have filled a position that we need,” Saha told BetFred.

“He’s in a similar bracket to Bruno Fernandes and he’s a player that’s capable of playing in midfield and providing that stability we need when we defend, but at the same time is capable of being a threat every time we go forward.

“This is a big miss for Manchester United because they’ve let Jadon Sancho go and I don’t believe Manuel Ugarte is capable of doing what Olmo can. He would have been the perfect option for the club to complete their midfield. It’s an opportunity missed.

“Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen could have been an alternative option because he’s a very clever boy with a big, big engine. These are the types of players we need.”

Olmo and Fernandes very similar

At times in the summer, there were loose links between United and Olmo. However, it never looked as if anything concrete was going to come from it.

But as Saha states, he is a Fernandes-like player, who in just 25 games last season, was directly involved in 13 goals in all competitions, and already has two Barcelona goals in two games.

But given he and Fernandes are similar types of players, there might have been a clash, with their play styles too similar to the other for them both to produce much.

What’s more, United clearly wanted a less advanced midfielder, and have got that in Ugarte.

Their idea was that a more conservative player was better, and it remains to be seen if they or Saha had the right end of the stick.

Where can Olmo play?

But Olmo can operate in a deeper position if required. In his career, he has been utilised as a normal central midfielder, and has done well in the 13 games he’s started there, chipping in with six goal contributions.

Attacking-midfield is his most natural position, though, having played there 133 times, scoring and assisting 35 and 31 goals respectively.

He is also capable of playing on either wing, and has not been unsuccessful out wide.

As such, United could have had themselves a very versatile player, who could have been a Fernandes, a Sancho and an Ugarte in different games, but clearly felt that was not what was most needed.

