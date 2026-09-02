Why Manchester United failed to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri has been revealed

Manchester United failed to land a Manchester City defender late on deadline day, and it’s been revealed why their pursuit was short-lived.

After sorting their midfield with three new signings during the summer, it was identified that a new left-back would have been ideal at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw has failed to convince so far this season, and with Patrick Dorgu now playing higher up the pitch, the Englishman is the only senior left-back at the club.

United failed to land Alejandro Balde, Jorge Salinas and Lewis Hall, and late on deadline, looked to rivals Manchester City for a left-back transfer.

Indeed, Sky Sports reported (21:43, Tuesday, September 1) that they explored signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, after being told he was potentially available.

However, that pursuit was short-lived, with it made clear a deal could not go ahead unless a loan deal included an obligation for United to buy the Algerian.

It’s said the Red Devils were not interested in a permanent move for Ait-Nouri as they’re focussing on longer-term targets next summer.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer called off a second time thanks to ‘surprise’ Newcastle done deal

Man City quickly shut down Rayan Ait-Nouri transfer

Earlier reports detailed City had swiftly turned their rivals away from Ait-Nouri, but at the time it was not explained why that was.

Ben Jacobs said: ‘BREAKING: Manchester United have made a deadline day enquiry for Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

‘Unclear if talks are going to progress this evening following an initial approach. #MCFC believe a deal is unlikely.🇩🇿

Before stating: ‘Manchester City expect Rayan Ait-Nouri to stay.’

Fabrizio Romano then added: ‘Rayan Ait-Nouri is not available on the market. No chance for Manchester United move.’

It’s not yet clear who United are going to pursue for the left-back spot in a year’s time, or if they might revisit it in January, depending on how Shaw’s season goes to that point.