Ruben Amorim will be without two key Man Utd stars at Arsenal

Manchester United fans are now fearing the worst after two of their top performers were ruled out of Wednesday evening’s tough trip to in-form Arsenal in the Premier League.

United travel to the Emirates Stadium hoping to continue their recent revival under Ruben Amorim and dent Arsenal’s hopes of chasing runaway leaders Liverpool in the title race.

However, they will not have Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo available for the game in north London, with the pair treading a disciplinary tightrope against Everton that they inexplicably crossed in the second-half of the 4-0 rout of Everton.

Both players picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season not long after Man Utd had taken a 3-0 lead at Old Trafford to trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

And, after what was a successful afternoon for Amorim in his first game Premier League match in charge, United fans reacted to the two bookings that will two influential Red Devils stars missing at The Emirates.

“‘Martinez and Mainoo missing Arsenal after getting booked being 3-0 up is low-key hilarious and extremely dumb,” one fan wrote on X.

“Losing those two is such a pain,’ added another, while one said: “Now I’m fearing the worst.”

Another Manchester United supporter said: “Maybe a bit of awareness needed there from both. We’re 3-0 up, just let a player run past you or find a way to avoid a yellow there rather than bringing them down, really wasn’t needed.”

Neville not convinced of Man Utd top-four push

Meanwhile, United legend Gary Neville admitted that Amorim will be “happy” with the back-to-back he has overseen, even if it’s ‘mad’ to see that his old club are now just “four or five points off” from challenging for a place in the top four.

However, Neville has played down the idea that Amorim’s side will actually finish in the Champions League places, telling The Gary Neville Podcast after the Everton victory: “Obviously, it was a good win. Coming back in midweek and winning, Ruben Amorim will be happy.

“They’re a long way off, no doubt about that, but they’ve gone up into the top half of the table.

“They’re only four or five points off the top four, which is mad really, but I don’t think they’re quite at that level yet to give anybody confidence that they can get there.

“The teams that are above them, particularly in the top six are well ahead of them in terms of performance levels. But he’ll be happy at the end of his first week of matches.”

