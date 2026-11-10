Man Utd fans slaughter Carrick in post-Ferguson ranking – ‘Worst manager in Prem’

Michael Carrick ranks very low for most Manchester United fans in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era

Manchester United fans have torn into Michael Carrick in response to a question over where he ranks in the club’s managers following the success of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carrick’s United are 18th in the Premier League. They’re reaching new lows, equalling the eight-match stretch without a win in the Premier League that Ruben Amorim oversaw when he was in charge.

A number of big news outlets report United are on the verge of parting company with the manager.

And if they do so, it’ll bring to an end what a lot of fans feel is the worst period since legendary boss Ferguson departed in 2013.

Analyst and United fan Statman Dave has asked on X where Carrick ranks in terms of the managers who have taken charge since Sir Alex.

One fan responded: ‘Dead last and by a margin. The results Utd got under him last season were aberrations not supported by what we saw with our eyes, or the data, as to how we were actually playing.

‘Utterly out of his depth with no discernible style of play. Solskjaer was multiple levels ahead.’

Another said: ‘Arguably the worst manager in the premier league this season and the worst manager in Manchester United’s history. Sometimes management isn’t for you and it clearly isn’t for Carrick.’

@StatmanDave Arguably the worst manager in the premier league this season and the worst manager in Manchester United’s history. Sometimes management isn’t for you and it clearly isn’t for Carrick. — MishzZ101 (@MishzZ101) November 10, 2026

A third added: ‘At the very bottom. Way, way beneath everyone else.

‘Mostly because he isn’t really a manager. He’s an ex player who tried management and failed into the United job somehow.’

One was more positive, stating: ‘Pretty highly imo. Gave us probably the only period where we could feel proud as United fans under Ineos. Might not have been the guy for this season, but he genuinely was not backed at all and a lot of the results have been plain unlucky (City, Fulham, Spurs, Villa, etc.)’

READ MORE: Man Utd: INEOS task Pochettino with achieving three aims after Carrick sacked

Man Utd intend to replace Michael Carrick

Among those reporting United have been working on sourcing a replacement for Carrick is David Ornstein, for The Athletic.

He wrote: ‘The club continue to insist that no decision has been reached but multiple sources, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, indicate work has been undertaken on potential replacements and the anticipation is a change will be made before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in 13 days’ time.’

He added: ‘United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be expected to figure highly among the candidates while former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, most recently in charge of Germany, have admirers at the club.

‘A final call on Carrick’s future will require approval from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family.’