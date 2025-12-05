One of the players who Manchester United are known to be focussing on in January could now cost north of £100million, according to a new report.

United‘s desire in one of the upcoming windows is to secure a new star midfielder. A lot of the higher-quality options could be too difficult to sign in January given their price tags.

That could potentially mean the star signing is not made until the summer.

That said, it’s known that attempts will be made for a January signing, as insider Laurie Whitwell suggested Joao Gomes is unlikely to be pursued in the winter, but another man might well be.

He said: “My understanding was that I wouldn’t expect [Man Utd] to go for talks in January with him, meaningfully. To my mind their focus is those players that we’ve discussed – Elliot Anderson…”

Anderson has known to be one of United’s main targets for some time, though his £100million price tag could cause some issues.

If that was the case, then reports that his price tag is likely to rise will not be welcomed at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Football Insider reports Nottingham Forest are ‘likely’ to raise their £100million price tag for Anderson next summer.

Given United seem unlikely to splash huge money in January then the fact the price will rise even further beyond that could be problematic.

Manchester City are also interested in the Englishman, but the report states there’s “no chance” of anybody being able to get him in the winter and his role at the World Cup will see his price rise.

Forest prepare for life after Anderson

There is a sense that Forest know Anderson might well move on. They’re not going to turn down silly money and know that given his prominence in their midfield and his role with England, big offers could come.

TEAMtalk is aware that, looking to the future, Forest are eyeing former Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton as Anderson’s successor.

Lyon might struggle to resist if Forest guarantee to double the £15million spent on him in the summer.

With a successor in view, it seems the dominoes could fall for a United move for Anderson.

Manchester United round-up: 12 teams want Mainoo

Current United midfielder Mainoo is having a horrible time of it this term – he’s yet to start a single Premier League game and when he has played, it’s been sparingly.

Ruben Amorim has been called out for stifling his development, and there are as many as 12 clubs waiting in the wings to take the midfielder on loan.

Elsewhere, Brighton interest in Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde could signal a willingness to sell Carlos Baleba – the United target whose price tag has reportedly dropped to £75million.

And, TEAMtalk is aware that United are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo, who’s in red-hot form in front of goal for Anderlecht.