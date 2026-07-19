Manchester United are leading the race for two defenders

Manchester United are believed to be favourites to sign a German defender from Borussia Dortmund, while a League One defender is in their sights and there’s a good chance of that move.

United have been linked with a number of defenders this summer, and have eyes on some in very different situations. Currently, there are mentions of a Champions League player, as well as one who’s set for a season in League One.

United leading race for Anton

They have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton of late, and Fussballdaten suggests they are the favourites to sign the German centre-back.

That’s amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa.

United are believed to have set aside money for Anton’s transfer – previous reports have suggested £35million – as well as a lucrative salary.

It’s believed Anton’s salary would eclipse what he currently earns in the Bundesliga, while Dortmund feel a sale could be ideal to boost their coffers for the summer.

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Red Devils want to rescue Nelson

Elsewhere, United are said to be pushing for Leicester City centre-back Ben Nelson. He’s set for a season of League One football, but has reportedly told the Foxes he wants to leave.

Interest from the Red Devils is said to be strong, with Nelson valued at £10million.

While West Ham are also in the mix for the English defender, it’s believed United are the leaders in that race.

Vitek wants to leave

Elsewhere, United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has made clear his ambition to challenge at another club, having spent last season on loan with Bristol City.

Czech keeper Vitek has been at United since 2022, but is yet to play a senior game for the club.

He has said: “I’m ready to go somewhere again and hopefully be number one.

“I’m ready for both [loan and permanent], to be fair. It depends on what the club wants and also on the options. There has been a few interests on the table. We’re hoping to choose the best one and hopefully it will happen soon.”

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