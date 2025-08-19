A reunion for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United is uncertain as the club fear the repercussions

Manchester United are reportedly ‘fearful’ that meeting the demands for a former Ruben Amorim disciple will impact their plans to sign Carlos Baleba.

United have made some useful signings so far this summer. Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko will surely help the attack, with each having made their Red Devils’ debuts on the Premier League’s opening weekend and looked positive.

United have since looked to improve their midfield, with Brighton man Baleba the top name on their list.

But Baleba will cost more than £100million, and currently, it would be difficult for the Red Devils to finance that move.

As such, they have looked into some alternatives, with Morten Hjulmand – who played 65 games under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP – wanted.

But he has a release clause of around £69million, and according to GIVEMESPORT, United are ‘fearful’ that triggering that would impact their plans to sign Baleba down the line.

As a result, they are hesitating over whether they should open talks with Sporting for Hjulmand’s reunion with Amorim, or focus on alternative targets so as not to eat into their budget for next year.

United want Baleba in 2026

It looked from early as if United would struggle to finance a deal for Baleba, but TEAMtalk sources stated though they knew the move would blow the budget, they were considering doing so and dealing with the consequences later.

Since then, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Red Devils will just wait until next year.

“I can tell you that the appreciation from Man Utd for Baleba is not finishing here,” he said.

“So I’m sure his name will return in the conversations for Man Utd, in the meetings and discussions when it’s going to be time to find the midfielder in the future.

“Also because he’s a player really, really appreciated, they were prepared to do something big in terms of proposal, but Brighton don’t want to sell the player.”

If they are to sign Baleba next year, not splashing a big sum on another player might be the best way they can ensure the transfer goes smoothly, though he will have a lot of suitors next year in any case.

However, Romano did state that United will “look at other options for the midfield” now.

Man Utd round-up: Hojlund could return to former side

Amid speculation over the future of United striker Rasmus Hojlund, it’s reported former club Atalanta are keeping an eye on him and are considering his return.

Jadon Sancho could also potentially exit for Besiktas, who are going to wait until after September 1, when most European transfer windows are closed, to get the United winger. Their window runs until September 12.

After that point, Sancho will have gotten his answer over whether any clubs in a top-five European league want him, as he turned down Roma to wait for other proposals.

Meanwhile, United are said to be adamant about signing a new midfielder this summer, and are ‘coming for’ Lucien Agoume of Sevilla.

