Man Utd find buyer for exiled star Ten Hag doesn’t trust; Euro giants ‘ready’ to make bid

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho will likely be sold at the end of the season and several top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

The 25-year-old winger was banished from the Red Devils squad by Erik ten Hag after they fell out over his alleged lack of effort in training.

Sancho then re-signed for former club Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season in January, where he already looks more at home.

He’s made five appearances for the Bundesliga giants so far, contributing two assists in the process.

Sancho is thought to be very happy back at Dortmund, but reports suggest that he won’t be re-joining them on a permanent deal due to how expensive a deal would be.

Sancho currently earns almost £300,000 per week and Man Utd will be looking to recoup as much of the £73m they spent when selling him this summer.

Dortmund can’t afford the England international’s wage demands, so he will have to look elsewhere for his next destination.

Juventus ‘ready’ to bid for Jadon Sancho

According to reports from Spain, as cited by GOAL, Juventus are interested in signing Sancho and are ‘ready to pay €40m’ to bring him in this summer.

Juventus were one of the clubs credited with an interest in Sancho last month before Dortmund won the race for his signature.

The Italian club have a good relationship with Man Utd after signing players from them in the past, with Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba being two examples.

Massimiliano Allegri is looking to sign a new winger in the summer due to uncertainty over the future of Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent weeks.

As mentioned, Sancho’s preference would be to stay at Dortmund but given that doesn’t look possible, Juventus could be a tempting alternative.

The Italian club currently sit in second place in the Serie A table and look set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Man Utd are likely to demand more than €40m for Sancho, however, so Juventus will need to up their offer or include other incentives in the deal if they want to bring in Sancho this summer.

