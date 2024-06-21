Man Utd ‘firm admirers’ of 19y/o Ligue 1 attacker, but ‘better value’ deal for 12-goal star in works

Manchester United are ‘firm admirers’ of Desire Doue, according to reports, but he’s going to cost around £60million, so they’re likely to go with a ‘better value’ star from Serie A instead.

United have fallen a long way from the dominant side they during in Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign. They’ve not won the Premier League since he left, and have in fact only finished in the top two twice in those 11 years.

Last season, they recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish, of eighth.

There are perhaps two players in the side capable of being called superstars: Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

It was the majority of the team when Ferguson was at the helm, and new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to get back to that status at Old Trafford.

He may not be able to sign a host of bona fide world-class players immediately, but he’ll look to snare some talents that could reach that level.

Rennes winger Doue, who GIVEMESPORT suggests United want to sign, could reach that level.

The 19-year-old just played his second senior season of Ligue 1 football, bagging four goals and assisting five, as well as assisting once in the Coupe de France.

United ‘firm admirers’ of Doue

GMS states that United are ‘firm admirers’ of the youngster after that campaign.

However, they’re fearful of missing out on him, as they are confident he’ll move out of their price range.

That’s due to interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

It’s suggested Doue’s price tag could reach £60million, and United boss Erik ten Hag is unwilling to part with that much money for the winger.

That’s because he wants to improve multiple areas of the pitch, rather than splashing a huge sum on one player.

United see Zirkzee as ‘better value’

Instead of Doue, United might look to fully pursue Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who bagged 12 goals in his first season as a permanent asset of theirs, after moving from Bayern Munich following a loan to the Serie A outfit in 2022/23.

GMS states that the price tag of the Doue has seen them look upon a deal for the Dutchman as ‘better value’.

Indeed, he’ll only cost £34million, owing to a release clause in his contract.

That could end up only just over half of what United what have had to pay for Doue. It’s said United are ‘seriously considering’ upping the ante for Zirkzee, after it was suggested they are willing to pay the £34million if they land on him as their favoured option.

