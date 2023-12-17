Man Utd fixated on £51.5m Real Madrid centre-back who’s perfect to succeed Varane

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing an experienced defender to replace Raphael Varane, and have landed on £51.5million Real Madrid man David Alaba.

Considering first-choice defender Lisandro Martinez has missed the majority of the campaign, things aren’t going too badly in defence for United. Six different players have occupied the centre-back positions so far, and United have conceded the joint third-lowest tally in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have paired up at the back recently, while Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof have also been seen in the heart of the defence.

That the latter pair have been so involved is to the detriment of Varane.

Indeed, the Frenchman, who was signed for £34million from Real Madrid, has fallen out of favour this season, with Maguire’s resurgence regularly seeing him preferred as a starter.

Varane’s been available for the majority of games, but has started just five times in the Premier League.

As a result, it looks like he’s nearing the exit door just two years after joining the club, having been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League.

Sources recently told TEAMtalk that there’s a possibility United accept an offer for him soon – providing they’re able to sign a new centre-back – and a fee of around £35million could convince them to let Varane go.

United target Alaba as Varane replacement

It looks like they’ve lined up their ideal replacement for the Frenchman now.

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are looking for an ‘experienced’ defender and have landed on Real Madrid’s Alaba.

It’s said they believe he has the ‘experience and quality’ necessary to strengthen the defence and fill the void they expect Varane to leave.

It’s also believed Real could allow Alaba to go.

Indeed, they’re said to have slapped a €60million (approx £51.5million) price tag on him, which marks a ‘significant change’ on their outlook on his role in the team.

It’s reported that his ‘inconsistent performance’ has led the Real board to ‘consider selling’ Alaba.

The Austrian has started 14 La Liga games this season, with his side in the league’s top two, so it seems strange that they’d want to let him go.

In any case, his experience would be ideal for United if they are to let Varane go. Alaba has played over 100 games for Real, after moving from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 times. He’s also made 105 appearances for Austria, who he captains.

There are some parallels between him and Varane, who joined United towards the latter end of a successful career with Real. Alaba is older than Varane, so United will hope he’s still got enough in the tank to succeed for another few years if they sign him.

READ MORE: Man Utd, West Ham urged to swerve ‘completely talentless’ former Prem striker in brutal put-down