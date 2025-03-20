Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt, with the exciting 24-year-old eyed for his proficiency in a similar system to Ruben Amorim’s.

United have their eyes on a number of strikers at the moment, as per reports. The likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Liam Delap are frequently linked with the Red Devils.

Their desire to once again improve the No.9 position has been well reported.

But a man who is not often linked with any clubs in England, Mainz man Burkardt, is being eyed now.

That’s according to United In Focus, who state the Red Devils are ‘working hard’ on potential striker options, and scouts have issued ‘glowing reports’ on the 24-year-old.

Burkardt has helped Mainz to third in the Bundesliga this season, with 15 goals and three assists in the league so far this season – flashy stats as only two men are outscoring the 24-year-old.

Burkardt a good fit for Amorim

The report states that United have been attracted to Burkardt due to him playing in a 3-4-3 system, with is very similar to Amorim’s at Old Trafford.

That he is completely used to the ball coming from areas which United’s current players may not be is surely a useful asset, and the marginal gains which can be made can certainly help the Red Devils, who are labouring down in 13th in the Premier League.

Burkardt is also a leader – while he’s not Mainz’s club captain, the 24-year-old has skippered them 20 times in the Bundesliga this season.

It is also stated that United have competition from other Premier League clubs for the striker. It’s not clear how much he’ll cost, but for a player grown in Mainz’s academy, who has the third-most goals of anybody in the league this season and is not yet in his prime, his club are likely to demand a substantial fee.

Man Utd round-up: Dibling move still possible

After consistent contact, United still have a good line of attack for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, but won’t move if it’s not financially viable, in a decision which would reportedly open the door for Tottenham.

Both of those sides are also in contention for Angel Gomes, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed, and he’s open to a move back to England, as well as one to Barcelona if it’s offered.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk are aware that United will not make more than £40million from Marcus Rashford whether or not he ends up at Aston Villa, as the option for the Villans to buy him for that price has set a precedent.

Villa have not yet decided if they want to trigger that option, and want to see him enjoy a sustained run of form while evaluating the potential transfer.

