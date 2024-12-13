Antony will finally be pushed out the door at United

The sale of Antony from Manchester United is said to be ‘already underway’, bringing to an end what is described as ‘one of the most expensive mistakes in the history of English football.

Antony has been seen as one of the worst signings ever for some time. The winger signed for United for £86million, and after 90 games, he has just 12 goals and five assists.

Ruben Amorim’s assessment of him seems clear, given he’s played just 11 minutes in the Premier League under the new boss.

It seems he is definitely on the way out, with the Mirror reporting moves are ‘already underway to sell him, albeit it a huge loss’.

The report also labels Antony an ‘unmitigated flop’ whose signing will go down as ‘one of the most expensive mistakes in the history of English football’.

It seems unlikely he’ll land at a big English club, but the report does not suggest where Antony will move to.

Amorim ready to say bye

TEAMtalk is aware that Amorim identified Antony as a player to be sold as soon as he set foot in the door at Old Trafford.

That he has given him little chance to prove himself suggests his mind has not and will not waver on that.

He has played two games under the manager in the Europa League, but has not scored or assisted in 89 minutes across those two games.

United scored five goals in those games, so chances have surely been there, and Antony has failed to impress, and his woeful period at the club will finish with a whimper.

Man Utd round-up: Left-back moves in works

TEAMtalk is aware that United have opened talks with Girona over the signing of Miguel Gutierrez, with the left-back eager to leave the Spanish outfit, and a cut-price deal possible.

They have also been given a clearer path to AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, after Real Madrid left the pursuit.

Meanwhile, United could sell Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo if the right offers came in, but would be reluctant to do so.

Another player on the chopping block is Marcus Rashford, who’s available for £40million, and has been told he’d be a better asset at Arsenal than with the Red Devils.

United to shed big contract